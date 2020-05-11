To be Late is to be Selfish

An Essay on Being Prompt

Barbara Rose Rust is a Cape Girardeau native writing vignettes about her childhood for her children and grandchildren, considering her growing up was very different from theirs. This is the third in a three-part series in which she shares these anecdotes with TBY readers, too.

All of us have been late at some time in our lives. Sometimes lateness is caused by circumstances beyond our control. However, being late is our own fault  most of the time.

Early in my formative years, I received a memorable lecture from my father on the real meaning of being late. I have no recollection of the incident that precipitated my lesson on being on time; however, as a result of that lecture, I am quite punctual. Rarely am I more than a few minutes early, but Im almost never late. It is arrogant and egotistical to be late  and more, as you will see.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

My father was a professor of speech and debate. He used the English language with finesse. I heard him speak extemporaneously in difficult situations, using language like a sword that would fell the strongest verbal dragon.

His words were precisely chosen, his sentences perfectly composed with just the right degree of sting. Sometimes, he used lightly-spiced words; other times, words so caustic it left the recipient smarting. He was never mean, never profane, always to the point. Those who were on the receiving end of his finely-sharpened sword probably never forgot the experience, so I have been told by a few; all of them said they deserved the lecture.

My being late caused my father to fume. When he fumed, he composed. Here is the result, clear to me as if it were yesterday:

Young lady! Do you know what time it is? Thats a rhetorical question! The answer is obvious, except to you! Time is a precious thing. To waste time  yours, mine or anyone elses  is akin to sin!

Every man is allotted so much time. Not one moment more or one moment less. All he has is all he has! Every man should guard the use of his time with a vengeance. If he allows himself to fritter it away, he cheats no one but himself. If he uses other peoples time, he is a thief.

You have used up 20 minutes of my time waiting for you. I didnt give it to you, you took it. You decided what you were doing was more important than what I needed to do. How dare you be so arrogant and egotistical to think that your time is more valuable than anyone elses!

This will not become a habit! Beware of those who are habitually late. They are sending an uncomplimentary message about themselves. They are telling you, My time is more valuable than yours. That thought is rife with selfishness. Dont be late again!

I wasnt.