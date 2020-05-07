Age Spots: Surviving at Home

Quarantine. Stay at Home Orders. Social distancing.

We are all living with a different kind of normal lately, and it is not all for the better. I have 13-year-old twin boys, and I love them. Really, I do. But they are driving me crazy! They are tired of video games, not seeing their friends, being stuck with each other; they are tired of the quarantine life. So we have had to do things to keep my house from blowing up, literally and figuratively.

Since I am not going to allow video games around the clock, we have busted out some old games. Monopoly, Yahtzee and UNO have been a lot of fun lately and rarely lead to bloodshed. The basketball hoop has also been getting a lot of use, and walking the dogs is now a treat rather than a chore; getting some fresh air is important right now. Depending on the age, board games can be a great way to pass the time; something as simple as a deck of cards can bring hours of enjoyment and fun. Learning or teaching a new game is a great way to bond.

If you have access to Wi-Fi, there are many resources to help get you through this pandemic. Many universities are offering free classes, including Harvard  yes, that Harvard. You have to register for the classes, but there are a wide range of offerings available at online-learning.harvard.edu/catalog/free. There are tons of free online opportunities. If there is something you have wanted to learn more about, now is the time. There are many free programs that can teach you how to cook, garden or speak a foreign language. Just use your favorite search engine and begin the fun.

While we are all stuck at home, lets not forget to continue to be careful and protect ourselves from scammers. This pandemic has given fraudsters opportunities to come up with new ways to steal your money. As always, Social Security and Medicare will not call you and ask for your information. Do not believe the caller ID; there are ways to make it say whatever the scammer wants. Protect your information.

If you have questions about anything pandemic-related, there are resources that can help. The state has set up a COVID-19 information line at (877) 435-8411 that can be a source of accurate information. Humans are social creatures, and this forced isolation can cause or complicate any mental health issues, so remember that mental health is just as important as physical health. If you need help, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national helpline at (800) 667-4357.

One more thing you can do while enjoying some extra home time is to complete your 2020 census. It is really quick and easy, and it helps Missouri get the funds we need. Just go to 2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020 and follow the directions.

This is a very strange time. I have asked my twins, Wyatt and Keegan, to journal some of the things they experience and are feeling during this historic moment in their history. Someday I hope we can look back at this time and remember the fun we had and the togetherness we shared. Stay safe and be careful. If you have questions or need assistance, please call Aging Matters at (800) 392-8771.