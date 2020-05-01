Two local students show ingenuity, heart for service with projects

Editorial

The next time your child complains about being bored, have them read the stories about two local students making use of their time at home by focusing on impressive projects.

The Arrow student newspaper at Southeast Missouri State University reported on Andrew B. Hyatt, a senior a Saxony Lutheran High School who made an intubation box for his father who is a doctor at SoutheastHEALTH.

Intubation boxes provide a layer of protection for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients. Andrew was concerned for his father's safety, so using PVC pipe and other inexpensive materials he went to work.

Not only did he complete the project, but the intubation box was used at the hospital.

"Andrew's concern for the health of his father and the health of others is commendable," Shauna Hoffman, SoutheastHEALTH vice president of marketing and business development, told the Southeast Missourian. "With bright young minds like Andrew, we can rest assured that the spirit of innovation is alive and well. We wish Andrew the best as he prepares to begin his university education, and salute his exceptional effort to assist with helping ensure the safety of both patients and health care providers."

Just this week the Southeast Missourian wrote about a Jackson Boy Scout who is using a 3D printer to produce ear guards for health care workers who wear face masks for long periods of time.

Nathan Harris, 13, was inspired by a Canadian teenager doing something similar.

The ear guards Harris makes are designed as an alternative to wrapping straps around the face mask wearer's ears. Saint Francis Medical Center and the Lutheran Home are among the facilities using the guards.

Nathan's mom, Jeanne Harris, told the Southeast Missourian her son compares the product's value to taking the thorn out of a rose bush. It might not make wearing a mask totally pleasant, but it solves one of the problems facing individuals who wear masks frequently.

Not only are these students providing a valuable service, but they're learning key lessons along the way about product development. We extend our appreciation to both young men for their heart to service and personal ingenuity.