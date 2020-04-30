AG wrong on China lawsuit

Letter to the Editor

I was distressed by the recent action of Missouri's Attorney General. On April 22, he filed a lawsuit against the government of China saying, in effect, that they are responsible for the damage done by Covid 19.

Eric Schmitt cannot believe this specious lawsuit has any real merit beyond trying to supports the President's campaign allegations that the Chinese and World Health Organization are responsible for his inactivity through February and into March. It certainly holds Missouri up for ridicule across the country and world.

Does he really believe people won't see his true intentions? In my opinion, this is a misuse of taxpayer funds and the attorney general should be censured.

LARRY EASLEY, Cape Girardeau