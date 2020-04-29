Local high schools make plans to hold graduations, proms

If you drive past a high school in the Southeast Missouri area, chances are you'll find a banner with the faces of the Class of 2020 -- the class whose final year of high school was cut short by COVID-19.

But those high school seniors may still get the chance to attend their graduations, proms and baccalaureate services, just a bit later than they had originally planned.

Cape Girardeau Central High School, Jackson High School and Notre Dame Regional High School have all released information regarding the ceremonies that, for many, mark rites of passage at the end of one's high school career.

Jackson High School

Jackson High School released information in mid-April regarding its alternative dates for prom and graduation, which are scheduled for June 13 and 19, respectively. The alternative dates, should the virus still be a factor then, are June 11 for prom and June 17 for commencement.

In an April 15 weekly update posted on the school's website, school officials explained more specific information about prom would be announced closer to June 13. The update advised students and families to "use caution when purchasing dresses or tuxedos" in the event restrictions were not yet lifted.

As a way to honor its prospective graduates, JHS officials have been sharing Facebook posts with the name and university choice of those seniors who have received academic scholarships or who have enlisted in the military.

Cape Girardeau Central High School

Cape Girardeau Central has canceled its baccalaureate service but will still hold prom and graduation ceremonies, according to district communications director Kristin Tallent.

The commencement ceremony -- typically held at the Show Me Center -- has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. June 13 at Tiger Stadium, but school officials have identified four alternative dates in the event it needs to be postponed.

Alternative dates for graduation at Tiger Stadium are as follows: 7 p.m. July 18, 7 p.m. Aug. 15 or 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Should none of those dates work, school officials have offered May 23, 2021, following the graduation of the Class of 2021.

"Our goal is to make sure we celebrate our seniors at some point, and our hope is that it is sooner than later," according to a letter mailed to CHS seniors and their families Monday.

Central's rescheduled date for prom is June 6, with alternative dates of July 11 and Aug. 8. As of now, school officials plan to host the dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at Central High School. The dress code for prom will be "Sunday best or better," the letter stated.

In the letter, principal Nancy Scheller explained the importance of finding a way to host the events while still protecting public health.

"We all want our Class of 2020 Tigers to have the experiences they have been looking forward to but we also want to make sure we hold these events in ways that will not jeopardize the health of our community," she stated. "We will continue to abide by the guidelines that are set by our national, state and local leaders as we work to return to normalcy in a safe and responsible way."

Notre Dame Regional High School

In a Facebook post last week, Notre Dame Regional High School announced updates for graduation and baccalaureate events.

Notre Dame will host its baccalaureate Mass at 1 p.m. June 13 in King Hall at the high school, immediately followed by a graduation ceremony.

"Of course, we will be closely monitoring and following the federal, state and local guidelines in place at that time," stated a letter mailed last week to Notre Dame seniors and their families. The school has identified July 11 as an alternative date for the ceremonies.

To honor its original graduation date of May 17, NDHS school officials will release a prerecorded graduation message addressing the graduates. The message will be available on the school's YouTube channel beginning at 1:30 p.m.

"This is not intended to replace their entire formal message that would happen during graduation, it will simply serve as a memento of the original date," the letter stated.

In a Friday message to students, principal Tim Garner announced an alternative prom date of June 5.

"What that looks like, I have no idea," Garner said in the message. "We'll know more as we get closer to the date and we can figure out what our guidelines are, what we can actually do, [and] what we can't do. But wanted to put it on the calendar that Friday, June 5, we'll plan on having a school-sponsored prom."