Scott County reports one new COVID-19 case

Only one new COVID-19 case was reported in the region Tuesday.

Scott County Health Department raised the county's total virus cases to 63.

Twenty-three people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, and two deaths have been attributed to it.

No new cases were reported in other Missouri counties: Cape Girardeau (48), Bollinger (4), Perry (41) and Stoddard (19).

In Illinois, neither Union County (8) nor Alexander County (3) reported new cases.