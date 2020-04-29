Cape hospitals have new COVID-19 testing capabilities

Editorial

Cape Girardeau's hospitals have made progress in recent weeks with new testing capabilities for COVID-19.

SoutheastHEALTH recently announced it has been approved by three national testing companies to perform COVID-19 rapid result molecular and serology testing.

The rapid response molecular testing can identify more expeditiously if someone is infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, serology testing, more commonly referred to as antibody testing, can identify if a patient has the antibodies for the virus and therefore may have developed an immunity.

Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust reported recently in his column that Saint Francis Healthcare System is also offering the antibody blood test with a physician order.

Knowing whether you previously had the virus and carry the antibodies for it is important when it comes to donating plasma. Research shows plasma donations from those recovered from the virus can aid current COVID-19 patients.

Hats off to both hospital systems for the work they are doing in the fight against COVID-19. We're thankful to have their services close to home and serving as regional health care providers.