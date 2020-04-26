*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Parents are Heroes

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Andrea Seabaugh
Sunday, April 26, 2020

As we celebrate the heroic actions of the medical field and those who are working to help other be fed, I want to add to the list: PARENTS. Many parents are struggling, working from home, doing schoolwork with children, keeping the house running smoothly. I applaud all parents who are true heroes in this crisis. I hope you know that you are making important memories with your family. You are the rock and foundation that the world is built upon. THANK YOU!

