Missouri moving to quickly test workers at packing plants
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants throughout the state.
Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. meatpacking plants, where hundreds of people work next to each other on production lines and often share space in locker rooms and cafeterias. Several plants have been forced to temporarily close.
In Missouri, at least 21 employees tested positive at Burgers Smokehouse, a smoked and cured meats plant in the small city of California. Forty-two of the 700 employees at a Conagra frozen meals plant in Marshall have also contracted COVID-19. And in St. Joseph, 16 workers at a Triumph Foods pork plant tested positive.
Dr. Randall Williams, Missouris health director, said the state is deploying a new strategy to quickly test workers, including those who are asymptomatic, at plants where confirmed cases have occurred. The goal is to more quickly identify those who have the virus in the hopes of preventing it from spreading.
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
Triumph Foods spokesman Chris Clark said all 2,800 employees of the St. Joseph plant will be tested, even those showing no symptoms.
Given the variability in symptoms experienced, this is an important step to prevent the spread in the workplace and the community, the company said in a statement.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
The number of confirmed cases in Missouri increased by 163 on Saturday, to 6,788. Deaths from the disease rose by 10, to 272, according to Johns Hopkins Universitys Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which is monitoring cases worldwide. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The peak number of COVID-19 patients at St. Louis-area hospitals is expected to occur this weekend, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Garza said more than 1,000 coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
More than half of Missouri's confirmed cases, and nearly two-thirds of the deaths, have occurred in St. Louis city and county.
More to explore
-
Photo Gallery 4/26/20Packing meals through Kids Against HungerEmployees of Fresh Healthy Cafe in Cape Girardeau packed meals through Kids Against Hunger on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Rick Hetzel, Southeast Missouri satellite director for Kids Against Hunger, said cafe employees are packing...
-
No new COVID-19 cases reported in area SaturdayNo new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Cape Girardeau County or any surrounding county. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the number positive cases in the county remained at 43. Officials in Scott, Bollinger, Perry...
-
Marine Corps honors Cape Girardeau native3A Cape Girardeau Marine earned his companys Iron Man award in basic training the top physical fitness honor for an individual Marine during basic training. Pvt. 1st Class Zach Morningstar, who graduated basic training with the Marine Corps on...
-
SEMO professor, students identify remains found on Charleston farm in 1979After more than 40 years, an identification has been made in a cold case involving burned, unidentified human remains recovered on a farm near Charleston, Missouri. The case dates to 1979, when the investigators were unable to make an identification...
-
Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire3Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard. The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis. No...
-
Area cleaning businesses see growth because of coronavirus concernsWhile the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to scale back or even close temporarily, one area that's flourishing is the commercial and residential cleaning industry. Local cleaning and restoration companies say they're seeing an increased...
-
COVID-19 cases grow in Scott, Bollinger and Perry countiesSeveral area counties reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases Friday. Scott, Bollinger and Perry counties each recorded one additional case. Scott County's total is 60, while Bollinger County has four positive cases, and Perry County now has...
-
Cape junior selected for NASA internshipNoah Branson almost missed his invitation to a NASA internship. The email inviting Noah to participate in a remote version of NASA's STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) summer high school intern program almost got lost because of an ambiguous...
-
Grant will support summer meals for Cape schoolsCape public schools will receive additional support to provide meals this summer for students, to the tune of $23,000, thanks to a matching grant from the Community Foundation for the Ozarks and other donations. Amy McDonald, executive director of...
-
Hovis, Wallingford ready for General Assembly budget session Monday7Citing the need to enact a state budget, members of the Missouri House and Senate will reconvene Monday in Jefferson City, even though Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order does not expire until May 4. Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District/Cape...
-
In Bloom: Basking in nature at Pinecrest Azalea GardensIn the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor recreation is an activity people can still enjoy while maintaining social distancing. With Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/27/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 23 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
3D mammography now offered at Perry County Memorial HospitalPerry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available. 3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional...
-
Local stamp sale support for the COVID-weakened Postal Service1More and more Americans find themselves buying stamps and stockpiling them in support of the financially struggling U.S. Postal Service (USPS). The coronavirus has had a direct impact on first-class mail. The estimate is were facing $35 billion...
-
Local churches can build own channel with new streaming serviceNote: This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1. Since the beginning of the COVID-19...
-
Local churches can build own channel with new streaming serviceNote: This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches -- and it's being offered free of charge through June 1. Since the beginning of the COVID-19...
-
Photo Gallery 4/24/20Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in bloomWith Earth Day on Wednesday and spring now in full swing in Southeast Missouri, one local spot to take in the beauty of nature is Pinecrest Azalea Gardens in Cape Girardeau County. Lisa Schamburg, who operates the gardens with her husband, Jim, said...
-
Newspapers struggle to deal with virus havoc, economic woesNEW YORK -- Just when Americans need it most, a U.S. newspaper industry already under stress is facing an unprecedented new challenge. Readers desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the...
-
Cape County Sheriff's Office confronts rumors, explains protocols7In an effort to confront rumors and misinformation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office issued a statement on social media Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office does not have nor have we had inmates that have tested positive...
-
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties4Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
-
National Guard to provide Cape schools with meal-issuance supportThe Missouri National Guard will join volunteers on the front lines, distributing meals to Cape Girardeau families served by the school district, thanks to a partnership through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or...
-
Most read 4/23/20Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction18"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
-
Break a virtual leg, pull up a virtual chair and take it all inUpdates! Updates! I have updates! I've been waiting to write that for what feels like forever but has actually been closer to "a little more than a month." I don't know about you, but time has lost all meaning for me. Is it Wednesday as I write...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri to stage car parade May 51United Way of Southeast Missouri is planning a big thank-you to front line workers and volunteers helping others during COVID-19: a car parade on May 5, designated as Giving Tuesday Now, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday is held in early...
-
More inmates test positive for virus at Southeast Correctional Center2Two more inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Corrections. A total of six positive cases of COVID-19 have now...
-
-
-
Advance man, juvenile charged with murderBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert L. Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home. Joshua Richard Herron, 41, of Advance and...
-
Most read 4/23/20Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-193A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
-
Most read 4/22/20Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak7A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
-
Most read 4/22/20Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses MondayPositive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the countys Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients...
-
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
-
Most read 4/21/20Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journeyAmber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally. The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest...
-
- Parson plan to include guidance for church services, sports
- Mississippi County reports 20 inmates at SECC test positive for COVID-19
- Unemployment claims jump in Cape County
- Cape hospitals take different stands on elective surgeries
- Capaha Park splash pad opening and parks day delayed due to coronavirus
- Courts scheduled to reopen with full dockets, limited space
- Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau County