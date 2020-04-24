Prayer 4-24-20
Mississippi County reports 20 inmates at SECC test positive for COVID-191As of Thursday night, a total of 20 inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mississippi County Health Department. The announcement was made in a Facebook post Thursday...
Unemployment claims jump in Cape CountyMore first-time unemployment claims were filed in Cape Girardeau County last month than in all of 2019, reflecting the first wave of layoffs and business closings related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data released this week by the...
Cape hospitals take different stands on elective surgeries2Elective surgeries will resume next week at Saint Francis Medical Center, but Southeast Hospital is not following suit, at least not for the time being. Procedures classified as elective were put on hold more than a month ago at both Cape Girardeau...
Capaha Park splash pad opening and parks day delayed due to coronavirusThe new splash pad in Cape Girardeaus Capaha Park was slated to open Saturday as part of the annual Friends of the Parks Day, but both events have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has tentatively rescheduled Friends of the...
Local churches can build own channel with new streaming serviceCape Girardeau marketing agency Creative Edge recently announced a new streaming television application for churches and its being offered free of charge through June 1. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across the world...
3D mammography now offered at Perry County Memorial HospitalPerry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available. 3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional...
Local stamp sale support for the COVID-weakened Postal Service1More and more Americans find themselves buying stamps and stockpiling them in support of the financially struggling U.S. Postal Service (USPS). The coronavirus has had a direct impact on first-class mail. The estimate is were facing $35 billion...
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cape Girardeau County1Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. The countys total number of cases is 43. One of the new cases is in Jackson, raising its total to 18. Cape Girardeaus total count remained at 14, and the other new...
Newspapers struggle to deal with virus havoc, economic woesNEW YORK -- Just when Americans need it most, a U.S. newspaper industry already under stress is facing an unprecedented new challenge. Readers desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the...
Cape County Sheriff's Office confronts rumors, explains protocols7In an effort to confront rumors and misinformation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office issued a statement on social media Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office does not have nor have we had inmates that have tested positive...
Small COVID-19 spikes seen in Cape, Scott counties4Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported small spikes in COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Cases in Scott County grew by seven, bringing that countys total to 59, according to the county Health Department. Thirteen residents of the county have recovered...
National Guard to provide Cape schools with meal-issuance supportThe Missouri National Guard will join volunteers on the front lines, distributing meals to Cape Girardeau families served by the school district, thanks to a partnership through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or...
Most read 4/23/20Numbers low, but Southeast Missouri trending in wrong direction11"What we have seen thus far is Southeast Missouri is trending very differently than the rest of the state," said Maria Davis. "The state of Missouri is trending down right now, and Southeast Missouri is trending up. People need to understand we will...
Break a virtual leg, pull up a virtual chair and take it all inUpdates! Updates! I have updates! I've been waiting to write that for what feels like forever but has actually been closer to "a little more than a month." I don't know about you, but time has lost all meaning for me. Is it Wednesday as I write...
United Way of Southeast Missouri to stage car parade May 51United Way of Southeast Missouri is planning a big thank-you to front line workers and volunteers helping others during COVID-19: a car parade on May 5, designated as Giving Tuesday Now, according to a news release. Giving Tuesday is held in early...
More inmates test positive for virus at Southeast Correctional Center2Two more inmates at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Corrections. A total of six positive cases of COVID-19 have now...
Advance man, juvenile charged with murderBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Two people appeared in court Tuesday after recently being charged with the January death of Robert L. Hardwood, who was killed during an alleged burglary and robbery at his home. Joshua Richard Herron, 41, of Advance and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 20 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-193A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14...
Jackson city officials lamenting no use tax during coronavirus4Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown, has extra reason this spring to lament what might have been. With retail sales sharply down due to the coronavirus, said Hahs, a use tax would have been a (revenue) balance for...
Missouri sues China over coronavirus outbreak6A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cape Girardeau has made Missouri the first state in the nation to sue China over the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouris Southeastern Division,...
Jackson Farmers Market opens as a drive-through1The drive-through Jackson Farmers Market was a success Tuesday as marketgoers lined up for a chance to buy produce, meat, prepared food and homemade goods from vendors. Market co-organizer Kyle Yamnitz took a long enough break from getting a...
Inmate at Southeast Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-192An inmate at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Missouri Department of Corrections communications director Karen Pojmann, two inmates were tested after showing symptoms of the...
Most read 4/21/20Former U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson faces coronavirus4For more than 17 years Jo Ann Emerson represented the 8th District of Missouri in the United States House of Representatives, one of the first Republican women elected to Congress in the state and a political force who regularly won re-election with...
Most read 4/21/20Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journeyAmber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally. The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest...
Most read 4/18/20'People... need to be acting like they have it'9Positive cases of COVID-19 have been climbing fast in Scott County, but public health officials there have not wanted to identify any commonalities or locations. Since early this week, though, the Southeast Missourian has been receiving tips about...
Most read 4/17/20Parson extends stay-home order to May 3, then 'back to work'4OFALLON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday extended Missouris statewide stay-at-home order through May 3, but pledged that the next day people are going to go back to work so the states economy can begin to recover from the coronavirus...