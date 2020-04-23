Cape County Sheriff's Office confronts rumors, explains protocols

Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, file Order this photo

In an effort to confront rumors and misinformation, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on social media Tuesday.

"The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office does not have nor have we had inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19," the post stated.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson echoed her department's message Wednesday and shared some context to the circulating rumors.

"We ... are receiving calls from people wanting to verify if we do have any positive cases in our facility," Dickerson said. "We do not."

The clarification came one day after an inmate was reported to have tested positive at the Southeast Correctional Center -- a state prison in Charleston, Missouri.

"That is the Charleston prison, that is not us," Dickerson explained. "Charleston is a part of the Missouri Department of Corrections, so it is a state facility. We do not have any positive cases in our facility."

If a COVID-19 concern were to arise at the Cape Girardeau County Jail, the individual would be "immediately isolated and tested," according to the post.

Dickerson said the sheriff's office agency has worked to mitigate the virus' spread within the Cape Girardeau County Jail by following health recommendations from federal, state and county health agencies; and by implementing additional measures, including extra cleaning, temperature checks and screenings of anyone who enters the facility.

The jail has the capacity to house 220 inmates, but it has housed more than that in the past, according to Dickerson. The jail houses 188 inmates as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Everyone is concerned about this -- family members and loved ones," Dickerson said. "We are taking every measure we can to keep our facility as safe as possible."