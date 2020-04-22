*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Be a Bunny, Buy a Basket!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Valerie Wondrick, left, of Cape Walmart Supercenter presents 23 Easter Baskets to Stephanie Cruse, Residential Manager, and Amy Turnbull-Drilingas, Facility Diagnostician, of the Family Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau to be given to needy children. Associates at Walmart donated the baskets as part of their "Be a Bunny, Buy a Basket" program in an effort to help those who might not be able to afford Easter for their children during the recent economic crisis.

Comments