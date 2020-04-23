Jackson respiratory therapist who worked in NYC tests positive for COVID-19

A Jackson respiratory therapist who recently spent 14 days caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post by her husband, the couple asked for prayers as she quarantines at home for 14 days.

Morgan, who was tested for the virus on Monday, told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday that she was experiencing a sore throat, aches and cough. She also experienced some chest pains, though she wasn't sure if that was from the virus or anxiety related to the situation.

In a Monday interview with Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson, Morgan said she was concerned people may not be taking the virus as seriously as they should and that once shelter-at-home orders are lifted there will be a false sense of security.

People are going to be free, Morgan told the Southeast Missourian on Monday. "They're sick of staying at home, and I get that. They don't see [it]. It's hard because I've seen it firsthand. Did I believe it when I went? No. I did not believe that this was even as crazy it was.