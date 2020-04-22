Cape County COVID-19 cases grow by one; Perry County to reopen businesses Monday

Centers for Disease Control

Positive cases in Cape Girardeau County totaled 38 as of Tuesday, according to the county's Public Health Center. That number was up from 37 on Monday.

Twenty-one patients have recovered from the virus in the county, and one died. Eight patients remain hospitalized. Sixteen of the cases are in Jackson, 14 in Cape Girardeau and eight elsewhere in the county.

Scott County did not report any new cases Tuesday, with the total there staying at 52. Thirteen patients in Scott County have recovered, and officials have reported one death attributed to the virus.

Neither Bollinger nor Perry counties reported new cases Tuesday, though the total grew by one in Stoddard County, 19.

Perry County changes

Perry County, Missouri, officials have extended the county's stay-at-home order to coincide with the state's order, though officials will allow non-essential businesses to open at 12:01 a.m. Monday if they comply with social-distancing guidelines.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer said the number of cases of COVID-19 in Perry County has dropped significantly since the stay-at-home order was put in place last month.

"Over the last two weeks, the number of positive tests has slowed down considerably," Sauer said in a news release. "The commissionerss voted to let some of the local non-essential businesses open their doors." Sauer said returning to normal levels of activity in Perry County won't happen immediately.

"The process of getting everyone back to work will have to be done in phases," he said. "The businesses allowed to open their doors must abide by the social distancing and gathering rules outlined in the state's order, and our county order. Our main concern is making sure businesses can safely take care of their employees and customers. We are not telling anyone they have to go back to work, we are just saying if business owners would like to return to work and open their doors, we are loosening the restrictions."

For questions regarding the amended order, contact Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz at (573) 547-4242.