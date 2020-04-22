Offender at Southeast Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

An offender at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Missouri Department of Corrections communications director Karen Pojmann, two offenders were tested after showing symptoms of the virus, and the department received notification of the test results Tuesday morning  one positive, one negative.

Pojmann said the offenders and their cellmates were placed in isolation in separate units last Wednesday, and the housing wing has been in quarantine since the offender was first placed in isolation.

The offender who tested positive is receiving treatment from medical staff at the Charleston facility, Pojmann said, and the rest of the housing unit will undergo screenings for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to Pojmann, any inmates found to have symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.

"Anyone who has a fever or has any symptoms of COVID-19 will be isolated, and the rest of that wing will also be placed in quarantine pending the test results," Pojmann said.

Three employees at the Charleston prison have previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to data provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections, and at least one of those employees had been inside prison facilities within 14 days of testing positive.

The employees who tested positive are in quarantine at home, according to the department, and all staff members who had close contact with the employees are also in quarantine at home.

"None of the staff members had contact with offenders," Pojmann stated via email. "All offenders in the facility who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 have been tested and isolated pending test results."

According to Pojmann, the department has taken additional steps to mitigate risks posed by the coronavirus which included enacting viral containment plans at each prison to restrict offender movement and the number of human interactions, suspending offender visits since March 12 and the manufacturing and distribution of 52,000 face coverings for staff and offenders.

The washable, fabric face coverings were produced through the Missouri Vocational Enterprises program, Pojmann said, and each offender has been provided two cloth face coverings.

Face coverings have also been provided to prison staff members, according to Pojmann, and a supply of N95 face masks is available for staff in the case of an outbreak.

Additional containment measures enacted at Missouri prison facilities include enhanced screenings on intake, temperature checks to screen all staff entering any facility or other corrections property, ample cleaning supplies at every prison, around-the-clock medical care at every prison, COVID-19 preparation and training for all staff, COVID-19-enhanced pandemic protocols implemented at every prison and testing available at every prison.

During his Monday press briefing, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state leadership has done an excellent job and commended Missouri Department of Corrections director Anne Precythe.

We just take action, Parson said. Theres action they take every day to make sure and protect the inmates that are in there.

As of Tuesday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections website for COVID-19 data shows 62 inmates have been tested for the virus.

There are 1,334 offenders and 387 staff members at the Southeast Correctional Center. Throughout the state, a total of about 11,000 correctional employees supervise about 27,000 people in institutions and 62,000 on probation and parole, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections website.