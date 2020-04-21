Virus cases grow slightly in Cape and Scott counties

Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases inched up in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties Monday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 37 cases Monday, up from 35 on Sunday. The cases' locations are: Jackson, 15; Cape Girardeau, 14; elsewhere in the county, eight. Of those 37 cases, 21 patients have recovered and one has died.

Scott County Health Department reported one new case Monday, bringing the county's total cases to 52. Twelve people have recovered from the virus, according to the department, and one has died.

COVID-19 cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Monday -- all unchanged from Sunday -- were:

* Bollinger, 3

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

* Perry, 38

* Stoddard, 18.

The Associated Press reported Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering tallied 5,807 COVID-19 cases in Missouri as of Monday morning, with 199 deaths in the state attributed to the virus.

In Illinois, Union County reported five cases as of Monday, while Alexander County reported two.