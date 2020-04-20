Missouri coronavirus death toll grows to 198; 5,991 infected
Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file
ST. LOUIS -- The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed nearly 200 lives in Missouri and sickened thousands more.
COVID-19-related deaths in Missouri rose to 198, up 13 from Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has been tracking cases worldwide. The data also showed the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 5,991, up 219.
The deaths include 11 residents of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles County. Another roughly 60 Frontier residents and a dozen employees have tested positive.
Frontier houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. Such facilities have been particularly hard hit in the outbreak.
Helping nurses return
A four-state hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired nurses to return to caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
The nursing schools for Saint Louis University and the SSM Health system, which operates in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, have shortened a joint program for returning nurses to patient care from four weeks to two weeks, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
The program is offered in St. Louis and Oklahoma City, and afterward, returning nurses are paired with practicing nurses. Those who go through the program will have the option to continue working at SSM hospitals in those metropolitan areas when the pandemic ends.
Universities change schedules
Washington University in St. Louis and Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla have both altered their summer schedules because of the pandemic, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
Washington University told students in a letter last week it is suspending all in-person programming until at least Aug. 1, including all camps, summer school classes, research and university-arranged study-abroad programs. Students who were allowed to stay on campus in March because they cannot go home will be allowed to remain over the summer.
Missouri Science and Technology canceled all camps in May and June and said it will continue to evaluate whether to host camps in July or August.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
