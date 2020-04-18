COVID-19 cases grow in Scott County

COVID-19 cases in Scott County continued to rise Saturday, according to the countys Health Department.

Total positive cases were 49, up from 45 on Friday.

The health departments social media post Saturday afternoon indicated 39 cases are active, nine patients have recovered and one died.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported no increase in cases, with the total remaining at 35.

Positive COVID-19 cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Saturday included Bollinger, three; Perry, 39; and Stoddard, 16.

Total cases in Missouri on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services were 5,517, with 175 deaths attributed to the virus. The total number of Missourians tested, according to the departments website, did not change from Friday to Saturday. The number, 53,525, represents less than 1 percent of the states residents.

In Illinois, Union County reported 5 cases Saturday, and Union County reported one.