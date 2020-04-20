Editorial
COVID-19 patients now recovered donate plasma
The Southeast Missourian has reported on several individuals with local ties who have battled the novel coronavirus and are now donating plasma to help other patients recover.
Walter Lamkin, a Cape Girardeau Central graduate who now resides in St. Louis, contracted the virus while in Vail, Colorado. Following his recovery, his doctor asked if he would be willing to donate plasma. It's been shown that plasma donations from those who have recovered from the coronavirus can assist other COVID-19 patients. Lamkin donated 600 milliliters of plasma, and shortly thereafter he was informed his donation helped three patients, including two who were able to get off a respirator.
Business editor Jay Wolz also reported on Katherine Carns, formerly of Cape Girardeau and now residing in St. Louis. Carnes contracted COVID-19 while studying abroad in Madrid. Now recovered, she also plans to donate blood and plasma.
Once the antibodies test for COVID-19 is more widely available, it could open doors for others to donate plasma. Some individuals have the antibodies for the virus but don't show symptoms.
Kudos to both Lamkin and Carnes for donating their plasma so other patients can more quickly recover. To others in the area who have also been diagnosed with COVID-19, we hope you, too, consider donating plasma once recovered. Beyond plasmas donations, blood donations are always needed. If you can donate blood, please consider doing so.
