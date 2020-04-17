Scott County COVID-19 cases continue rise; officials explain lack of location reporting; Union, Alexander counties in Illinois report first cases

Vincent Ghilione

Scott County's number of positive cases has spiked this week -- growing from 15 Monday to 41 as of Thursday afternoon -- but where those patients are has not been released to the public.

Unlike Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the Scott Coutny Health Department does not indicate where in the county the positive cases are. Explaining why on its Facebook page, health department officials contended they have been directed not to report such information.

"We have been directed by the Missouri Department of Health to list the total number of cases by County only and not the location. Their reason for this is that in smaller communities the risk of finding out the specific identity of a case is greater, thus putting that person's personal health information at risk. That person has the right to privacy just as much as anyone else. If guidance from the State changes, then we will release that information," a post stated.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Senior Services did not respond to a question, submitted through a form at the department's website, about such guidance.

Scott County's post also addressed a discrepancy between its positive cases total and the number reported on the DHSS website.

"Our numbers are correct when they are posted. The State is dealing with a ton of information and sometimes the website is behind," the social media post stated.

The county posted its updated positive cases total -- 41 and eight patients who have recovered -- about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. However, shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, the DHSS website was reporting 41 as the Scott County total.

The county's post noted it will begin reporting some demographic information -- age, sex, race -- of COVID-19 patients, beginning Friday.

New cases in area

COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grew by three from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the daily update provided by the county's Public Health Center.

The number of positive cases in the county was 35 -- 16 in Jackson, 12 in Cape Girardeau and seven elsewhere in the county. Seven patients remained hospitalized Thursday.

Exposure to the virus came from close contact with an infected person in 14 of those cases. Travel was reponsible for eight of the positive cases, and the remaining 13 cases stemmed from unknown origin. Twenty-one patients have recovered from the disease, and one county resident died from it.

Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Thursday were:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 38

* Stoddard, 13

Until Thursday, neither Alexander County nor Union County in Illinois had reported any positive cases, but Thursday afternoon, Union County reported three positive cases, and Alexander County reported one.

SoutheastHEALTH reported Thursday it is continuing prescreening and COVID-19 testing.

A COVID-19 testing center in Arena Park operated by Saint Francis Medical Center closed Thursday.

A release from Southeast noted residents should call it virus hotline -- (573) 519-4983 -- if they believe they may be infected. Nurses staff the hotline 24 hours a day.