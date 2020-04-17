Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual event

Editorial

The Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the past week with the last one set to air Saturday evening. If you've missed the previous premiers, the films are available to enjoy on the Fault Line Film Festival YouTube page.

"The creative freedom allowed by these projects help students explore new cinematic techniques, while also providing artistic collaboration with the talented actors and crew members on campus," Fred Jones, professor of mass media and coordinator of the Festival, said via a university news release.

Categories include: Best Comedy Award, Best Long Form Award, Best Animation and Best High School Award, Southeast Showcase #1, Southeast Showcase #2, Best Alternative Award, Best Mystery/Suspense Award, Best Drama Award and Best of Festival Award.

The Fault Line Film Festival has developed into one of the largest student film festival in the Midwest. Congratulations to those involved and to the organizers for keeping the event going with a virtual presentation.