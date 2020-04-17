Editorial
Film festival celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual event
The Southeast Missouri State University Fault Line Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Though COVID-19 has made in-person events impossible for now, the event is taking place virtually. Films have been premiered at 7 p.m. over the past week with the last one set to air Saturday evening. If you've missed the previous premiers, the films are available to enjoy on the Fault Line Film Festival YouTube page.
"The creative freedom allowed by these projects help students explore new cinematic techniques, while also providing artistic collaboration with the talented actors and crew members on campus," Fred Jones, professor of mass media and coordinator of the Festival, said via a university news release.
Categories include: Best Comedy Award, Best Long Form Award, Best Animation and Best High School Award, Southeast Showcase #1, Southeast Showcase #2, Best Alternative Award, Best Mystery/Suspense Award, Best Drama Award and Best of Festival Award.
The Fault Line Film Festival has developed into one of the largest student film festival in the Midwest. Congratulations to those involved and to the organizers for keeping the event going with a virtual presentation.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (4/17/20)We are approaching COVID-19 gut-check timeWe are a few days away from a rendezvous with some tough conclusions about COVID-19. A number of concurrent developments are coming to a head. Most will bring light where so far there was only heat. Greater information about the virus might cause as...
-
Column (4/16/20)When will COVID-19 cases peak in Cape Girardeau County?On a recent call with Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, he talked about one of the challenges of working from home with around-the-clock work: knowing what day it is. The new "days of the week are basically yesterday, today and tomorrow," Blunt said....
-
Editorial (4/15/20)1ST50K competition now accepting applicationsCodefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition. This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their...
-
Column (4/15/20)American truckers: our new first respondersSHIPPENSBURG, Pa. -- Chet Eby is making sure you will get all of the bacon you need for breakfast, or that thinly sliced prosciutto and provolone sandwich you've been craving. It is a Wednesday afternoon, and the 31-year-old has his young sons,...
-
Column (4/14/20)Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fastingRon Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a...
-
Column (4/14/20)Coronavirus creates chaos for high school seniors, but there's hopeChildren grow up with this moment in mind. They watch their older siblings experiencing it, join with family members preparing for it and even see old pictures of their parents enjoying it. And now that it's their turn, the C-word seems to have...
-
Column (4/13/20)Blaming China and WHO isn't scapegoatingPresident Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing last week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted that Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic, and...
-
-
Column (4/13/20)Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto commanded the Imperial Japanese Navy in World War II until he was killed in April 1943. Despite the dialogue from the 1970 WWII film "Tora! Tora! Tora!" Yamamoto probably did not say in the aftermath of the Pearl...
-
Fruitland girls use chalk art to share message of hope; assistant publisher performs on piano an Easter classicThere are numerous angles to the chaos of COVID-19, ranging from health to financial to education. But there's also an emotional toll that each of us copes with in different ways. Consider children, now home and missing time at school with their...
-
Seeking good news, hope in an era of coronavirus?The pace of change and new information can be daunting. But what holds firm is the human spirit -- and those helping others in times of need and disruption. I see it in the people I work with -- and in many of the stories we report. I see it at the...
-
-
Stop the political rash decisionsA pandemic is not the time for imprudent public policies. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis, like many earlier ones, has resuscitated some seriously flawed ideas. I fear we may see two such notions implemented within the next few days or weeks. One...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/10/20)It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is comingToday is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/8/20)Arkansas tornadoes a reminder to take severe weather alerts seriouslyLate last month, two dozen tornadoes wreaked havoc in northeast Arkansas. While there were more than 20 injuries, the storm did not claim any lives. Part of the reason for no fatalities can be traced to more people staying at home due to COVID-19...
-
Editorial (4/6/20)MoDOT exemptions make sense during pandemicTemporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus. MoDOT increased the weight allowance for...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/3/20)Do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent Covid-19 schemesDealing with the health concerns of the novel coronavirus is challenging on its own, but it's even more complicated when you consider the actions of bad actors who purvey on the fears of unsuspecting individuals. Southeast Missourian reporter Ben...
-
Editorial (4/1/20)EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workersAmidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another. The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and...
-
Editorial (3/30/20)New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful programSoutheast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn. Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball...
-
-
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.