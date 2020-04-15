Jackson announces new dates for graduation, prom

Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

The Jackson School District has tentatively rescheduled graduation and prom for summertime dates, according to director of communications Merideth Pobst.

Commencement is tentatively scheduled for June 19, Pobst said, and prom is tentatively scheduled for June 13. The district has yet to determine the locations for each event.

Well have to get some guidance on the amounts of people that can gather and that type of thing, and then that will lead us toward a location and more specific information, Pobst said.

The first announcement of the rescheduled events came via a Jackson High School - Jackson R-2 Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Pobst said.

According to the Facebook announcement, should COVID-19 state regulations still prohibit gatherings in June, alternate dates for graduation and prom are July 17 and July 11, respectively.

We hope to have more specific information as it goes forward, but right now, we wanted to at least release some very possible dates, Pobst said, noting district officials wanted to get a date on peoples calendars just as soon as we could.

More information about commencement and prom will be released as the dates draw nearer and the school district hears guidance from the state.