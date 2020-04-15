1ST50K competition now accepting applications

Editorial

Codefi and the Marquette Tech District are now accepting applications for the annual 1ST50K competition.

This year's competition has a focus on Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs, and winners will receive a $50,000 grant to further develop their business venture. Other benefits include mentorship from other entrepreneurs and investors, Codefi membership and additional fundraising opportunities.

The 1ST50K program started in 2015 and has helped fund several innovative business ventures.

Applications will be accepted until May 31, but those who submit an application by April 30 will have an opportunity to receive feedback to improve their submission. Applications should be submitted to MarquetteTech.org/launch.

At a time when many enterprises are struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic, it's nice to have some good news to share on the business front. The 1ST50K program has been a valuable addition to the Southeast Missouri entrepreneurial scene. We hope many Southeast Missouri entrepreneurs with new ventures take advantage of the opportunity.