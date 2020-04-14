Opinion
Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fasting
Submitted photos Illustrated by Rick Fahr
Ron Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a specific request: A day of prayer and fasting on Wednesday.
Watts, Anderson and Brothers met a few weeks ago to plan Cape Girardeau's National Day of Prayer service, which rotates between the three churches each year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they're asking fellow Christians to use Wednesday as a day to seek God's mercy and provision.
"All three of our churches practice prayer and fasting, so it was kind of a no-brainer," Watts said. "We need to be praying at this very difficult time."
There will be no in-person or virtual event. Individuals are asked to fast and pray on their own for the end of COVID-19 and for all those affected by the virus.
Never miss another column
Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox
Brothers said those looking for a guided prayer list can find one at simusa.org/praytoendcovid19-prayer-points. The document can also be found here.
Anderson said there are different types of fasts, ranging from foregoing all food for a specific period of time, to the Daniel fast which entails eating only vegetables and no rich food, to fasting a specific type of food and activity.
"We're calling for a one-day fast," Anderson said. "That means people can fast, typically your fasting from food, either a meal or all three meals that you would have during the day. We're letting people decide how they want to do the fast."
He noted, however, those who can't fast from food due to medical reasons can still participate in other ways.
"Maybe there is a type of food they could fast from that they have on a regular basis," Anderson said. "But in those situations, we encourage people to fast from maybe watching TV or giving up something that would indicate to God that they are serious about this day of prayer. And I believe the Lord honors that, and He understands those who are in those kinds of situations."
This story available to you free thanks to the support of
Working together to provide vital health information to our community.
We are here for you, stay home for us.
All three churches have temporarily suspended in-person gatherings during the pandemic, but online services have actually led to an increase in engagement from the community and beyond.
Watts said some families who had been invited to attend but didn't come are now engaging with the online service.
People are looking for hope.
"I think there's a greater openness to the things of God now," Watts said. "Maybe (the most) since 9/11, honestly.
Join the newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Brothers and Anderson echoed the sentiment noting a similar bump in their churches' virtual attendance.
"At least as many that would normally attend," Anderson said. "We think probably more, and we have staff members who are watching the live chat as well. They're able to respond and engage during the service. That's something we've never done before."
Brothers said no one would have expected Jan. 1 that the Christian church would not meet in person on Easter. But he added the pandemic could be the impetus for a spiritual awakening.
"There are many people that are asleep to spiritual things, asleep to God's plan, God's purpose for their life. And they don't give God any time," Brothers said. "And I think one of the positive things that can come out of this is awakening people out of their sleep to realize that tomorrow, everything could change."
In his Easter Sunday sermon, Anderson said it's OK to ask God why something is happening. But don't stay there. He called it going from "Why God?" to "What now?" Even Jesus asked the question on the cross: "Why, Father, have you forsaken me."
But Anderson added, it's asking the question and then moving on to the what's next. How does a situation change your perspective on what God would have you do in life?
In some cases, it's a reset.
"We're going so often, so hard that, quite frankly, people haven't had time for God," Watts said, "and haven't had time to seek God. And I think some things are changing there."
The three men have forged a friendship over the years. Despite denominational differences, they find more in common as pastoral leaders of large churches doing large-scale ministry.
"Together, we probably have more in common with each other in life and ministry than we do with a lot of our pastors in our own tribes," Brothers said. "Simply because of the size of our churches and really our philosophy of ministry. I don't think we vary much in our philosophy of ministry, our ultimate goals and getting to spend time with each other and know each other's hearts."
Along with LaCroix, Lynwood and Cape First, several other pastors have joined the effort in asking their church members to fast and pray Wednesday. At the time of publication the list of churches included: Lynwood, LaCroix, Cape First, Connection Point Church, Bethany Baptist Church, Lighthouse United, The Bridge Church and Christ Church of the Heartland.
There's no question our nation and, quite frankly, the world needs prayer. Prayer not only for medical breakthroughs but for leadership discernment, financial provisions and emotional well-being.
Unfortunately, people tend to gravitate to God in the difficult times while trying to handle life on our own during "normal" times. If nothing else, this pandemic has been a reminder of our spiritual needs. And for believers, taking a day to fast and pray on Wednesday is a step in the right direction.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Fruitland girls use chalk art to share message of hope; assistant publisher performs on piano an Easter classic (4/11/20)
- Jackson woman organizes 'park and pray' events at Cape hospitals in response to pandemic (4/4/20)
- Florida trip canceled, but there's hope beyond baseball (3/28/20)
- Churches have a role to play in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (3/20/20)
- Cape First celebrates centennial this weekend (3/14/20)
- Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schools (3/7/20)
- Cape man remembers Iwo Jima 75 years later (2/29/20)
More to explore
-
Column (4/13/20)Blaming China and WHO isn't scapegoatingPresident Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing last week and was immediately accused of scapegoating. Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted that Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic, and...
-
-
Column (4/13/20)Is America a roaring giant or crying baby?Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto commanded the Imperial Japanese Navy in World War II until he was killed in April 1943. Despite the dialogue from the 1970 WWII film "Tora! Tora! Tora!" Yamamoto probably did not say in the aftermath of the Pearl...
-
Fruitland girls use chalk art to share message of hope; assistant publisher performs on piano an Easter classicThere are numerous angles to the chaos of COVID-19, ranging from health to financial to education. But there's also an emotional toll that each of us copes with in different ways. Consider children, now home and missing time at school with their...
-
Seeking good news, hope in an era of coronavirus?The pace of change and new information can be daunting. But what holds firm is the human spirit -- and those helping others in times of need and disruption. I see it in the people I work with -- and in many of the stories we report. I see it at the...
-
-
Stop the political rash decisionsA pandemic is not the time for imprudent public policies. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis, like many earlier ones, has resuscitated some seriously flawed ideas. I fear we may see two such notions implemented within the next few days or weeks. One...
-
-
-
Our hope in Christ's victory over deathMany things about Christianity are counterintuitive but none more than this: God the perfect Father sent Jesus the perfect Son to Earth as a human being to suffer and die for the sins of imperfect human beings so that those who believe in the Son...
-
Editorial (4/10/20)It's Good Friday, but Easter Sunday is comingToday is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the death of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. It will be an unusual Good Friday and Easter weekend. Churches will not meet in person for Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Instead, live streamed...
-
Column (4/9/20)What to know about food deliveries, handling cash, loss of taste and COVID-19 in Cape GirardeauWith federal health authorities encouraging the wearing of masks in public, I made my first trip to the grocery store in one. It was from a batch of masks bought years ago from a hardware store for a home project. I'm not sure how much protection it...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (4/8/20)Arkansas tornadoes a reminder to take severe weather alerts seriouslyLate last month, two dozen tornadoes wreaked havoc in northeast Arkansas. While there were more than 20 injuries, the storm did not claim any lives. Part of the reason for no fatalities can be traced to more people staying at home due to COVID-19...
-
-
Coronavirus claims new victims: places and pastsBROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Anyone who drives along the narrow, winding township road just off of U.S. Route 219 immediately finds themselves whisked back in time, if only for a moment, as their car enters the Burkholder Bridge. The...
-
-
Editorial (4/6/20)MoDOT exemptions make sense during pandemicTemporary exemptions for truck drivers have been made by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Gov. Mike Parson as the nation grapples with the effects to commerce of the coronavirus. MoDOT increased the weight allowance for...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/3/20)Do your due diligence to avoid fraudulent Covid-19 schemesDealing with the health concerns of the novel coronavirus is challenging on its own, but it's even more complicated when you consider the actions of bad actors who purvey on the fears of unsuspecting individuals. Southeast Missourian reporter Ben...
-
Editorial (4/1/20)EDITORIAL: Thanks to those assembling masks for health care workersAmidst the fear and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, there has been positive news of individuals and organizations stepping up to support one another. The Southeast Missourian reported recently on a few people who are making masks and...
-
Editorial (3/30/20)New SEMO men's basketball coach has opportunity to build successful programSoutheast Missouri State University has a new basketball coach in Brad Korn. Korn, 38, is from Plano, Illinois and played and coached at Southern Illinois University. Along with a stint at Missouri State, Korn was part of the Kansas State basketball...
-
-
Editorial (3/27/20)Local businesses need your support now more than everAlong with the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken, the virus is making life particularly hard for small business owners and their employees. The Cape Chamber and Jackson Chamber of Commerce have voiced their support for local businesses,...
-
Editorial (3/25/20)Editorial: Census participation is vital; please complete questionnaireMissouri residents have, or will receive soon, invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Your participation is vital when it comes to funding of programs and representation in government. The questionnaire can be completed with the paper copy or...
-
Letter (3/17/20)Coronavirus opportunity for TrumpPresidents can be largely defined by how they deal with crises or disasters: FDR during World War II, JFK and the Cuban Missile Crisis, George W. Bush after 9/11. I think the coronavirus crisis will go a long way to define President Trump. At first...
-
Related links
- PraytoEndCOVID19 Prayer Points 1 (04/13/20)
- Free Southeast course certifying public health workers fills up
- COVID-19 cases increase by nine in Scott County; Cape Girardeau County reports one additional case
- COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County do not grow on Easter Sunday
- BBB warns business owners of phony grant offers
- More than 4,100 positive virus cases in Missouri
- COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County now at 29
- Virtual doctor's visits available, increasing in Sikeston area