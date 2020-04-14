Cape pastors call for day of prayer, fasting

Opinion

Submitted photos Illustrated by Rick Fahr

Ron Watts, Mark Anderson and Gary Brothers pastor three of Cape Girardeau's largest churches, representing thousands of members and regular churchgoers. The three have also developed a unique friendship. But this week, the pastors are making a specific request: A day of prayer and fasting on Wednesday.

Watts, Anderson and Brothers met a few weeks ago to plan Cape Girardeau's National Day of Prayer service, which rotates between the three churches each year. With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they're asking fellow Christians to use Wednesday as a day to seek God's mercy and provision.

"All three of our churches practice prayer and fasting, so it was kind of a no-brainer," Watts said. "We need to be praying at this very difficult time."

There will be no in-person or virtual event. Individuals are asked to fast and pray on their own for the end of COVID-19 and for all those affected by the virus.

Never miss another column Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox

Brothers said those looking for a guided prayer list can find one at simusa.org/praytoendcovid19-prayer-points. The document can also be found here.

Anderson said there are different types of fasts, ranging from foregoing all food for a specific period of time, to the Daniel fast which entails eating only vegetables and no rich food, to fasting a specific type of food and activity.

"We're calling for a one-day fast," Anderson said. "That means people can fast, typically your fasting from food, either a meal or all three meals that you would have during the day. We're letting people decide how they want to do the fast."

He noted, however, those who can't fast from food due to medical reasons can still participate in other ways.

"Maybe there is a type of food they could fast from that they have on a regular basis," Anderson said. "But in those situations, we encourage people to fast from maybe watching TV or giving up something that would indicate to God that they are serious about this day of prayer. And I believe the Lord honors that, and He understands those who are in those kinds of situations."

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

All three churches have temporarily suspended in-person gatherings during the pandemic, but online services have actually led to an increase in engagement from the community and beyond.

Watts said some families who had been invited to attend but didn't come are now engaging with the online service.

People are looking for hope.

"I think there's a greater openness to the things of God now," Watts said. "Maybe (the most) since 9/11, honestly.

Join the newsletter Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Brothers and Anderson echoed the sentiment noting a similar bump in their churches' virtual attendance.

"At least as many that would normally attend," Anderson said. "We think probably more, and we have staff members who are watching the live chat as well. They're able to respond and engage during the service. That's something we've never done before."

Brothers said no one would have expected Jan. 1 that the Christian church would not meet in person on Easter. But he added the pandemic could be the impetus for a spiritual awakening.

"There are many people that are asleep to spiritual things, asleep to God's plan, God's purpose for their life. And they don't give God any time," Brothers said. "And I think one of the positive things that can come out of this is awakening people out of their sleep to realize that tomorrow, everything could change."

In his Easter Sunday sermon, Anderson said it's OK to ask God why something is happening. But don't stay there. He called it going from "Why God?" to "What now?" Even Jesus asked the question on the cross: "Why, Father, have you forsaken me."

But Anderson added, it's asking the question and then moving on to the what's next. How does a situation change your perspective on what God would have you do in life?

In some cases, it's a reset.

"We're going so often, so hard that, quite frankly, people haven't had time for God," Watts said, "and haven't had time to seek God. And I think some things are changing there."

The three men have forged a friendship over the years. Despite denominational differences, they find more in common as pastoral leaders of large churches doing large-scale ministry.

"Together, we probably have more in common with each other in life and ministry than we do with a lot of our pastors in our own tribes," Brothers said. "Simply because of the size of our churches and really our philosophy of ministry. I don't think we vary much in our philosophy of ministry, our ultimate goals and getting to spend time with each other and know each other's hearts."

Along with LaCroix, Lynwood and Cape First, several other pastors have joined the effort in asking their church members to fast and pray Wednesday. At the time of publication the list of churches included: Lynwood, LaCroix, Cape First, Connection Point Church, Bethany Baptist Church, Lighthouse United, The Bridge Church and Christ Church of the Heartland.

There's no question our nation and, quite frankly, the world needs prayer. Prayer not only for medical breakthroughs but for leadership discernment, financial provisions and emotional well-being.

Unfortunately, people tend to gravitate to God in the difficult times while trying to handle life on our own during "normal" times. If nothing else, this pandemic has been a reminder of our spiritual needs. And for believers, taking a day to fast and pray on Wednesday is a step in the right direction.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.