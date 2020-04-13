COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County do not grow on Easter Sunday

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported Sunday no new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Positive cases in the county remained at 29. To date, 11 patients in the county have recovered from the disease, and one person died from COVID-19.

Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Sunday were:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 35

* Scott, 15

* Stoddard, 9.

Total cases in Missouri as of Sunday were 4,160, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The disease has claimed 110 lives in Missouri. Just more than 45,000 Missourians  .7%  have been tested for the virus.

In Illinois, neither Union County nor Alexander County have reported a positive case.