Thanks for positive stories

Letter to the Editor

I am enjoying reading the newspaper online. It has become part of the new norm in the Davis household. Thanks for working through the crossword puzzle solution. But more importantly thanks for reporting the good news. I just read the articles on the two COVID-19 survivors and the healing power of prayer. I taught one of them and work with the spouse of the other.

With all the negative news we've been hearing it's refreshing to hear uplifting positive stories.

Keep up the good work and spreading the good news!

TANYA DAVIS, Scott City