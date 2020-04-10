COVID-19 cases remain at 24 in Cape Girardeau County; state death toll mounts

Positive cases of COVID-19 remained at 24 on Thursday in Cape Girardeau County, but the state death toll climbed to 77 from 58 the day before, and that number is in question.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Johns Hopkins University said the state had 3,432 cases and 93 deaths, but state health officials reported 3,539 cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths as of Thursday afternoon. Missouri's health director said the state takes time to vet each reported death before adding it to its official count.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials, in their daily update Thursday afternoon, reported the same number of positive cases as Wednesday, 24. Nine patients have recovered from the disease, and one county resident has died because of it.

Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing 712 people, with 12 positive cases and 431 negative. The remaining tests have not been completed.

Southeast Hospital reported 191 tests, with four positive cases and 153 negative.

Cross Trails Medical Center reported 30 tests, with zero positive cases and 28 negative.

Other Cape Girardeau County health care providers have reported eight total positive cases.

Positive cases in surrounding Missouri counties as of Thursday totaled:

* Bollinger, 3

* Perry, 31

* Scott, 13

* Stoddard, 9.

In Illinois, neither Union County nor Alexander County have reported a positive case.