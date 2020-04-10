Prayer 4-10-20
O Lord Jesus, today we remember the way of the cross and your sacrifice for us. Amen.
Gov. Parson orders schools to remain closed for remainder of school yearCOLUMBIA, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday ordered public and charter schools to stay closed for the rest of the year, while an additional 91,000 Missouri residents applied for unemployment last week as the economic toll from the coronavirus...
Easter offerings critical for local churches during pandemicIt is safe to say few working pastors have ever seen an Easter quite like this one. Gov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order will mean houses of worship will again be empty Sunday. Easter, the annual celebration of Jesus resurrection, normally...
Life after testing: Patient, family member share their experiences with COVID-19As coronavirus test results continue to come in and local case counts grow larger, an increasing number of people with ties to Cape Girardeau have begun sharing their firsthand encounters with the fight against COVID-19. For some of these patients,...
Cape superintendent Glass earns New Superintendent AwardCape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass was recently named the recipient of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District, according to a news release. Glass was...
Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associatesMentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend. Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howards Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his...
COVID-19 cases remain at 24 in Cape Girardeau County; state death toll mounts1Positive cases of COVID-19 remained at 24 on Thursday in Cape Girardeau County, but the state death toll climbed to 77 from 58 the day before, and that number is in question. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Johns Hopkins University said...
Broadway blooms with new sculpture exhibition in Cape1From left, Tyler Johnson of Charleston, Illinois; Kevin Weber of Cape Girardeau; Shawn Spies of Chaffee, Missouri; and Adam Howell of Scott City (in construction vehicle) install a sculpture Thursday at Broadway and North Pacific Street in Cape...
Testing center in Arena Park reduces hoursThe COVID-19 drive-through testing facility in Cape Girardeaus Arena Park will have shorter hours starting today in keeping with a reduced number of people in need of testing. The facility, which is available by appointment only, will now be open...
Red Cross, United Way offer disinfectant wipes for blood donationsBlood donations and disinfectant wipes are two things that are in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has led to cancellation of thousands of blood drives across the country as well as a nationwide shortage of disinfectant wipes...
Scott County Prosecuting Attorney issues clarification in Sikeston fatal crash investigationA statement issued Thursday by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch provided clarifications as to which agencies are investigating the fatal Feb. 29 crash involving off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper. Reached...
SEMO Food Bank to hold drive-through distribution Tuesday in Cape GirardeauSoutheast Missouri Food Bank will provide another COVID-19 response mobile food distribution to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures. At noon Tuesday, the mobile food distribution point...
Woman charged after stabbing man with kitchen knife in Cape GirardeauA woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man twice in the abdomen with a kitchen knife Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a man stabbed at 523 S. Benton St. shortly...
MSHP report reveals details of fatal Feb. 29 crash involving Sikeston DPS captain1It has been more than a month since Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring...
Coronavirus affecting Cape County tax revenue8The COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on Cape Girardeau Countys revenue. April sales tax receipts, which reflected several weeks of retail activity in March, were 6.15% lower than sales tax revenue in April 2019 and more than 10% below...
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 death; positive cases rise to 24COVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
Logan's Roadhouse fires employees, may not reopen4Just as a number of other businesses did last month, Logan's Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau "temporarily" closed its doors in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now it appears the steakhouse, known for its rustic decor and free buckets of peanuts,...
Cape Girardeau City Council holds virtual meeting, discusses COVID-19 changes1Abiding by stay-at-home order in Missouri and in accordance with health advisories to maintain social distancing, the Cape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting Monday via Zoom video call with some council members appearing in video...
Video chat is where it's at for quaran-team workMy plan for this week's column was to share a self-guided driving tour of interesting places in Southeast Missouri. I even asked my colleague over in rustmedia, James Baughn, for some help with it, and he was kind enough to oblige. That feels a...
Fault Line Film Festival celebrates 10 years, goes onlineSoutheast Missouri State University's Fault Line Film Festival is set to celebrate 10 years of showcasing student filmmaking during an entirely online version of the Fault Line Film Festival April 10 through 18, according to a university news...
Arson, weapons violation reported overnight in Cape GirardeauMultiple crimes were committed in Cape Girardeau between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including a reported arson and an arrest for a firearms violation. Shortly before 7 p.m., members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a...
Two men arrested for smuggling meth, pot into Scott Co. JailTwo men have been charged with bringing contraband into the Scott County Jail, and two inmates currently being held were charged with orchestrating the delivery of the contraband, according to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury. Gary Lutes, 39, of...
Southeast Arrow hosts virtual MCMA Awards Ceremony, wins 18 awardsThe Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, won 18 awards while hosting the 2020 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Awards Ceremony, according to a university news release. Originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 at...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/9/20Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency...
Nurse practitioner rules waived in Missouri due to coronavirusCertain health care workers in Missouris coronavirus emergency have been given a bit greater latitude to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, AANP members may now, for the balance...
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 deathCOVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
Cape, Jackson public schools extend closures due to COVID-19The public school districts in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced schools will remain closed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both districts had planned to reopen their classrooms next week Cape Girardeau on Tuesday and Jackson on...
COVID-19 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the disease to 19. Four county residents have recovered from the virus. Eleven of the...
Jackson respiratory therapist travels to New York to help in COVID-19 pandemic1Faith. Its what prompted respiratory therapist Amber Morgan to board a flight to New York City as a medical volunteer in the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York city reported almost 65,000 cases and close to 2,500 deaths as of Sunday, the Federal...
An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape11To help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday19Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24. The state's public and charter...