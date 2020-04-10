Testing center in Arena Park reduces hours

The COVID-19 drive-through testing facility in Cape Girardeau's Arena Park will have shorter hours starting Friday in keeping with a reduced number of people in need of testing.

The facility, which is available by appointment only, will now be open from 1 until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

"We have seen a steady decrease in the number of tests performed at the center due to the accessibility at other testing locations throughout our region and the fact that our community is taking the 'shelter in place' order very seriously," said Jimmy Wilferth, the foundation and marketing vice president at Saint Francis Healthcare System, which is helping to operate the testing center.

Anyone seeking a coronavirus test at the Arena Park facility or other testing facilities must first be prescreened to qualify for a testing appointment. Prescreening can be done by calling (573) 331-4200 to discuss possible coronavirus symptoms with a nurse. The number is staffed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.