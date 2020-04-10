Red Cross, United Way offer disinfectant wipes for blood donations

Blood donations and disinfectant wipes are two things that are in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has led to cancellation of thousands of blood drives across the country as well as a nationwide shortage of disinfectant wipes and other cleaning materials needed to help battle the disease.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health information to our community.

We are here for you, stay home for us.

But the United Way of Southeast Missouri and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive next week that will help address both shortages.

Donors at the United Way's blood drive will receive containers of disinfectant wipes as a "thank you" for their donations of blood. People who are healthy and have not been exposed to coronavirus or someone who might have it are encouraged to participate in the blood drive scheduled for 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Red Cross' Cape Girardeau blood donation facility, 20 S. Mount Auburn Road.

The Red Cross recommends anyone interested in participating in this or any other blood drive make an appointment to do so by calling (800) RED CROSS.