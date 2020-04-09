*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
Southeast Missourian

Cape Kiwanis Club donates 70 box lunches to SeHealth Cancer Center

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Michael Anders
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Southeast Health Cancer and Infusion Center receives 70 box lunches for the staff donated by the Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau.

Thursday April 9

Ronn Unterreiner and Michael Anders of the Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau donated 70 box lunches to the staff of Southeast Cancer and infusion center. Special thanks to DQ for their partnership.

Thank you to Ronn Unterreiner, Owner of Cape and Jackson DQ and member of the Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau. Special thanks to the staff at DQ for their wonderful service.

Comments