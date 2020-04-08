Local businesses navigate state stay-at-home order

RACHAEL LONG Order this photo

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced a "Stay Home Missouri" order instructing Missourians to avoid leaving their homes or residences unless necessary. But local businesses, deemed essential or otherwise, aren't being forced to close their doors.

"He basically did not close any businesses," Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said of Parson's order. "Other businesses can stay open, so long as they practice the less than 10 people and social distancing guidelines."

According to an email communication by Missouri Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon to Cape Girardeau chamber members, any business meeting any of the following criteria may continue to operate without certification or waiver:

* Businesses can continue to operate with fewer than 10 individuals in a single space each at a minimum of 6 feet apart; or

* are defined as an essential business according to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; or

* are otherwise identified in the Department of Health and Senior Services stay at home order.

Businesses not meeting these criteria can visit ded.mo.gov/businesswaiver to submit a business waiver for review by Dixon.

The governor's order also places restrictions on essential businesses based on area. Smaller locations (less than 10,000 square feet) must maintain 25% or less of the authorized occupancy, and larger locations (10,000 square feet or greater) must maintain 10% or less of the authorized occupancy, according to the Missouri DED's website.

But Mehner explained there's a disconnect between the order and the expectations of the community.

"If the people are following the order, they're not going to leave the house to go to a non-essential business that stays open," Mehner said. "So what we're encouraging those businesses to do is figure out additional ways to do business."

Some ways local businesses have navigated the restrictions are by offering delivery or shipping options for online orders or gift card sales over the phone. Restaurants, which are considered essential, can minimize risk to employees and patrons by offering curbside pickup or carryout options.

"Always check to see if your local places have an online presence," Mehner said. Residents can take advantage of carryout and takeout options at local restaurants, he added, advising folks to be "careful with the outsides of the containers."

While the impact of COVID-19 on local businesses is inevitable, Mehner said consumers can help.

"Now is really, really, really the time for anybody who has the resources and is not in a financial situation because of [COVID-19], to ... look for ways to spend their money locally," Mehner said. "It is so, so critical."

Enforcing the order

Cape Girardeau police officers won't be enforcing the order for individuals or businesses, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

"Our officers are not going to be stopping vehicles with the sole purpose of determining if the occupants are traveling for an essential purpose and our officers are not going to be entering businesses or structures to check for occupancy," Hann explained, noting officers may accompany health department officials upon request.

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is the entity responsible for "policing" the Missouri Stay Home order in Cape Girardeau County, but as county health department epidemiologist Autumn Grim put it, "we're not police officers."

"As far as us actually going out and enforcing things, that's going to be a little bit of a challenge," Grim said, noting the health department's staff size. The health department will respond to reports of violations, prioritizing situations that put people at "the greatest risk," Grim said.

"We're kind of relying on the good nature of people to do what needs to be done," she said, emphasizing the seriousness of the virus. "The order was put into place to protect them, to protect the community, and really, the community is our first line of defense in this whole situation, so the only way that we're going to slow down the number of infections that we see is by people staying home.

"We like to think, in health care, that we're on the front lines," Grim said. "Really, it's the community on the front lines. They have the power, they have the ability to really dictate how long we have to deal with this situation, and they really have the control on the numbers that we see."

For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Economic Development's website at ded.mo.gov/content/stay-home-order-business-faq, or visit keepcapestrong.com.

For updates on local business closings or changes to services, visit semissourian.com/story/2676443.