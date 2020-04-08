Prayer 4-8-20

More to explore
Nurse practitioner rules waived in Missouri due to coronavirusCertain health care workers in Missouris coronavirus emergency have been given a bit greater latitude to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic. According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, AANP members may now, for the balance...
Local businesses navigate state stay-at-home orderGov. Mike Parson on Friday announced a Stay Home Missouri order instructing Missourians to avoid leaving their homes or residences unless necessary. But local businesses, deemed essential or otherwise, arent being forced to close their doors....
Cape Girardeau County records first COVID-19 deathCOVID-19s intrusion into life in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area became more poignant Tuesday as officials with the countys Public Health Center reported the first death because of the virus. The only detail released on Cape Girardeau...
Teletherapy provides essential services, innovative learning at SoutheastTwice a week, for 50 minutes at a time, 5-year-old Grayson Gantz is on a video conference call, answering questions, verbally navigating the sounds of certain letters and responding to boom cards. While he sounds out parts of speech, an instructor...
Cape, Jackson public schools extend closures due to COVID-19The public school districts in Cape Girardeau and Jackson have announced schools will remain closed until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both districts had planned to reopen their classrooms next week Cape Girardeau on Tuesday and Jackson on...
Bollinger County students adjust to school while at homeRoutine hasnt changed that much at the Harper and Barks households. Not really. Every weekday morning, the kids get up, eat breakfast and go to school. The biggest difference is they usually dont go any farther than the kitchen or living room to...
Safe House for Women receives $10,000 grantSafe House for Women in Cape Girardeau is one of nine organizations statewide to receive a COVID-19 response grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, according to a recent news release. Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said the...
COVID-19 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the disease to 19. Four county residents have recovered from the virus. Eleven of the...
Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting8A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a reptile rescue organization in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night. The aldermen, participating from multiple...
Local health care workers focus on equipment, innovation in fight against COVID-19To help maintain supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, many hospitals have begun seeking innovative approaches to engineering their own solutions to the challenges posed by the spreading coronavirus. In an effort to help find solutions,...
Think SEMO group raising funds to feed health care workers1Realtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The groups Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on...
Commission closes playgrounds at Cape County parksThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously Monday to close playgrounds in the county parks until further notice to discourage children and parents from gathering at them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The action was taken at the...
Scott County candidates make last-day filings for August primary elections in five officesFour additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner. Rick Walter...
Technical difficulties hinder YouTube broadcast of Cape Council meeting1Cape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting virtually via Zoom video call Monday night, and taking public comments by having citizens join the call. Due to technical difficulties, a YouTube broadcast of the meeting failed and a...
Cape County Route Z reduced for pipe replacementRoute Z in Cape Girardeau County, between School Lane and Highway 25, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe under the roadway. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30...
Practicing medicine in the age of coronavirusOne Cape Girardeau physician has coined a term to describe the pandemic turning the world upside down. Its coronageddon, said Lori Moyers, D.O., with Riverside Family Medicine. We normally see 30 patients face-to-face every day, said Dr....
Jackson respiratory therapist travels to New York to help in COVID-19 pandemic1Faith. Its what prompted respiratory therapist Amber Morgan to board a flight to New York City as a medical volunteer in the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York city reported almost 65,000 cases and close to 2,500 deaths as of Sunday, the Federal...
COVID-19 cases remain steady in Cape Girardeau County1No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday. Total cases involving county residents remained at 16, though health care providers updated testing numbers. Saint Francis Medical Center reported seven positive cases, 201...
Weekend reports of shots fired in south Cape Girardeau, no victims found1Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Officers responded to the location...
Most read 4/4/20An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape11To help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
Center Junction traffic reroutes to begin TuesdayTraffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting. Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on...
Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
Heart of the game: Photojournalists spotlight memorable moments in sports photographySports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography. There's a difference between action sports photography and the feature images that illustrate the center of...
National Guard further explains alternate sites for health care1The Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical...
COVID-19 cases remain at 15 in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County cases at 21; 7 each in Scott and Stoddard countiesNo new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center. The number of positive cases remained at 15. Testing numbers continued to increase. Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing...
Photo Gallery 4/4/20Photos of the Month, March 2020Photojournalists at the Southeast Missourian stayed busy in March covering everything from basketball to the changes in Southeast Missouri daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Editor's note: Photo captions reflect information reported at the...
Photo Gallery 4/4/20Drive-through only mobile food pantryVolunteers loaded food into vehicles during drive-through only mobile food pantry Saturday, April 4, 2020, at New McKendree United Methodist Church's south campus in Jackson. Event coordinator Sandy Hastings of Jackson said she believes there was...
Most read 4/3/20Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday19Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24. The state's public and charter...
Most read 4/3/20Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients5Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus. The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested...
Most read 4/2/20COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grow by one; Perry County cases total 18COVID-19 patient numbers inched up Wednesday, but just barely. According to the daily report of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the total of confirmed cases involving Cape Girardeau County residents grew by one to 15 Jackson, nine;...
Cape County COVID-19 cases remain at 14; Show Me Center identified as potential alternate care site5COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County remained at the previous days level Tuesday 14. Of those, nine involved Jackson residents, three were Cape Girardeau cases, and two were Cape Girardeau County cases. Four people remained hospitalized. Of...
Coronavirus causes changes in Missouri trucking regulationsPrivate and for-hire motor carriers whose loads carry essential equipment and supplies to fight the coronavirus are getting a temporary reprieve from the State of Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has increased the weight...
Dr. William Keith Graham, SEMO faculty member among those battling COVID-195While many COVID-19 patients will battle the disease cloaked in privacy, some will have their situation become more public, by choice or circumstance. Two such cases are playing out in Cape Girardeau. One of the Cape Girardeau patients...