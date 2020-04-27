Reminiscing about Trinity Lutheran School, Part Three
Late in the summer before fourth grade, Mrs. Meyer was the last teacher to make get-acquainted visits to our homes, as was the tradition. She was straightforward but had a dry sense of humor, and she knew the subject matter well. She also began treating us just a bit more like older kids.
In fifth grade, Mrs. Evans built on that way of relating to us. Music secular and spiritual was a second language she used to speak to us. She sang and played piano well, and her love of melody and lyrics clearly came from the heart. Mrs. Evans also did a great job of helping us deal with President Kennedys assassination on that nightmarish day.
Sixth grade, and my first male teacher. An interesting year. Or as I like to call it, Trinity Six: The Wrath of Krahn. Actually, Mr. Krahn was a good-hearted, dedicated gentleman and a wonderful pianist and organist, despite his advancing years. Playing the organ in church, he inspired us with his energy and flair, expressing his passion for the music with a nod of his balding head or a tilt of body language. On Sunday morning, he transformed from an average guy into a powerful figure from the days of the great classical composers.
Mr. Krahn gave us Bible verses and hymns to learn by heart and recite to him individually at the start of the school day; this developed our abilities to memorize, which even carried over to the secular. I wonder if they still use such an old-school tool today.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
He was also an avid sports fan, and I lingered many an afternoon to discuss with him the exploits of the Cardinals, Central High Tigers, SEMO State College Indians, St. Louis Hawks of the NBA and the new heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali.
Our seventh grade teacher was a mild-mannered, Clark Kent-ish gentleman, Mr. Wehmeyer. He also coached our sports teams, and in his thirties, was still a good athlete himself. With his flat-top haircut, he looked a little like NBA star Jerry West, and his demeanor reminded us of the great UCLA coach John Wooden.
One day in class, he surprised me by taking my James Bond novel and holding it up. None of us should be looking at this kind of trash! he told everyone. Naturally, that raised my stock with my buddies, as well as a few of the girls. I had become a double-oh-seventh grader.
Mr. Lampe taught eighth grade. At our autumn harvest party, three guys and three girls exploited his inexperience by plotting and enacting a daring escape from the gym through the hay bales and piles of fall leaves to the alley and passageways behind Vandevens Mercantile Store. There, we secretly paired off, embraced and (gasp!) kissed. Soon our hearts raced almost as fast again as we sneaked back into the party.
And now, for those of you who went to TLS, some random memories: do you remember rice balls sprinkled with cinnamon, meatloaf baked with ketchup, chili with peanut butter sandwiches, ice cream choices (Wonder Bars, Fudgesicles, Sherbet Push-Ups, Dixie Cups with little, flat wooden spoons) for five cents if you cleaned your tray and showed it to the teacher? Do you remember the tiny school supply store behind the almost-hidden door, where responsible students could work? The scent and feel of the not-quite-dry blue ink from the ditto machines rolling cylinder? The School Round Up newspaper? The stuff the janitors sprinkled on vomit that actually made it smell three times worse? Getting the job of setting up the metal folding chairs in the gym for Wednesday morning chapel? Getting the chocolate or white half-pints for morning milk break? Being on the schoolboy patrol and leaving class early to man our posts?
One of the last things I remember was our last softball game at recess. Lynn Vogelsang launched the longest home run we had ever seen (or heard) on that blacktop playground. With his big, looping swing, he socked such a mighty clout that the starlings on the rooftops flew up in startled, noisy alarm. (After all, Vogelsang does mean bird song in German.) For a long, stunning moment, Lynns ascending moonshot looked like a second afternoon moon. And then it cleared the fence and backstop of the other dirt ball diamond with yards to spare before, plummeting, it landed and bounced away somewhere in the parking lot of the Medical Arts Building.
Everyone has memories from their schooldays. These are some of mine that Im glad I got to share with you.
More to explore
-
Cape's police chief says city crime rate not following national trend3Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told city council members Friday more people than on average have been shot in Cape during the first six months of 2020 but his department has logged fewer "shots fired" reports compared to the same period a...
-
Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seat3In what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The...
-
GOP candidates seek three state House postsTuesday's Republican primary election will feature three races for seats in the state House of Representatives. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss are seeking the seat held by state Rep. Kathy Swan,...
-
'Bring it On! The Musical' will premiere at River Campus this week1Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will present "Bring it On! The Musical" starting next week, and can be experienced as a live performance or streaming, a first for the university. The show melds cheerleading, dance and show tunes,...
-
Fields of Yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife RefugeFields of yellow: Sunflowers blooming at Maintz Wildlife Preserve For those strong enough to face the recent waves of Missouri humidity, sunflowers fields could be seen in full bloom in Oak Ridge. Located about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the...
-
Three Republicans seek Scott County assessor postThree Republicans are seeking the post of Scott County assessor. Whomever wins the primary Tuesday will earn the seat, as there is no other candidate. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Candidates are Carla Essner, Charles Brant Pratt and...
-
Two Scott County Commission seats up for grabsRepublican candidates are seeking two seats on the presiding body in Scott County, the county commission. Candidates for the county's First District seat are Terry Cole and John Graham. In November, the winner in the Republican race will face...
-
Stoddard voters to choose sheriff, coroner, commissionersRepublican voters in Stoddard County will decide several races when they go to the polls Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Among the races to be decided is sheriff. Sheriff Carl Hefner is facing Tim McCoy for the post. At a recent...
-
Three contested races on Perry Co. ballotTuesday's Republican Party primary election in Perry County, Missouri, will feature three contested races. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Teresa Worthington is challenging Sheriff Gary Schaaf. Schaaf, 63, has served in the post for nearly...
-
Bollinger Co. candidates vie for sheriff, coroner, commissionerThe primary election is Tuesday and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bollinger County Courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday to accommodate voters who want to cast an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election....
-
Four Republicans seeking District 27 Senate seatFour candidates will square off in Missouri's Aug. 4 primary for the 25th Senate District seat being vacated by Doug Libla because of term limits. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The wide-ranging district covers the Southeast Missouri...
-
Sheriff race highlights Cape Co. primary vote8Republican voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose the county's sheriff, coroner and First District commissioner in Tuesday's primary. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There are no Democrats running for the posts, so the winner of the...
-
Two longtime officers vie for Scott County sheriff3BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County voters will be choose between two longtime law enforcement officials -- current sheriff Wes Drury and former sheriff Rick Walter -- during Tuesday's Primary Election. Drury and Walter are the sole candidates on the...
-
East Perry Fair, Benton Neighbor Days canceledThe East Perry Community Fair, originally set for Sept. 25 and 26 in Altenburg, Missouri, will not be held this year, the board of directors announced Friday. Benton Neighbor Days, originally set for Sept. 5 and 6, has also been canceled, according...
-
Perryville museum opens this weekendBeginning this weekend, visitors to Missouri's National Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, can stop in the on-site museum, opening in its first phase Aug. 1. DeAnna Kluender, operations coordinator, did the research, planning and layout for...
-
Thursday night shooting involved pellet gunA shooting incident Thursday night in Cape Girardeau resulted in no real injuries and is said to involve two juveniles and a pellet gun. At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, on a report...
-
Three counties in region report no new virus casesSeveral counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases. Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths. Five new cases were...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall, 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Information items n Reports by mayor n Reports by council members n Reports by city...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Information items n Reports by mayor n Reports by council members n Reports by city...
-
Photo Gallery 8/1/20Fields of yellow: Sunflowers at Maintz Wildlife PreserveLocated about 30 minutes from Cape Girardeau, the Maintz Wildlife Preserve annually plants sunflowers to feed birds and other wildlife in the area. This year the Missouri Department of Conservation has planted eight fields of sunflowers in Maintz...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-2/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 30 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Cardinals game postponed Friday due to multiple positive coronavirus tests3The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the St. Louis Cardinals major league baseball team has been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after at least two positive Covid-19 tests. The Cardinals will not be playing on Friday...
-
Black entrepreneurs discuss finding business success in Cape8A local panel discussion on Black-owned business generated some revealing comments from African American entrepreneurs Thursday at Gateway Church in Cape Girardeau. The last in a series of gatherings under the rubric Race Relations in Conservative...
-
County commissioners consider AED purchase proposalEvery day in America, nearly 1,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest and for many of them, access to automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, can make the difference between life and death. Members of the Cape Girardeau County Commission...
-
Cape County coroner candidate's 'endorsement' challenged9With the primary election days away, questions have arisen about a Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate's claim of an endorsement from the state association governing coroners and medical examiners. His training record has also been questioned....
-
Fire crews, barge crewmen locate floating body on Mississippi RiverCape Girardeau firefighters were dispatched to assist the Scott City Fire Department with a body recovery operation at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 47 on the Mississippi River. Swift water rescue teams launched marine vessels at the...
-
The latest news about Covid-19, vaccines, a local church exposure and Cape County statistics24Several potential vaccines have moved into the next stage of trials with two in the United States now in 30,000-person studies. Early results are promising, leading health officials to start discussing who will receive vaccines first.
-
Most read 7/29/20Cape County health board meets with people opposed to, in favor of face mask mandate24If there was one thing everyone at Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees agreed on, it was that no one likes wearing face masks. About 30 county residents all masked and seated at least 6 feet from...
-
Most read 7/29/20Area Catholic churches welcome new priests; one retiringThree Catholic churches in the area will soon see new leadership as priests the Rev. Randy Tochtrop and the Rev. Joseph Kelly take new positions, as assigned by Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Bishop Edward Rice, according to diocese...
-
Most read 7/28/20Jackson superintendent, staff working on plan to open schools amid coronavirus18Its no surprise when the superintendent of the Jackson School District, a former standout basketball player, trots out a sports metaphor to describe what its like getting ready for the 2020-2021 academic year, set to begin in four weeks on Aug....
-
Most read 7/28/20Hovis bill may impact the Madi Robinson murder case in Cape7Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146th District) filed House Bill 2 during the Missouri General Assemblys special session Monday and the Whitewater resident hopes that if the legislation is enacted into law, the circumstances following the homicide of 15-year...