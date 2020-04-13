Now Read This: Postscript, by Cecilia Ahern
Holly Kennedy agrees to one short podcast, 10 minutes spent talking about her experience after losing her husband, Gerry. After seven years, Holly has moved on with her life. She has started dating and plans to move in with her boyfriend, Gabriel. And there are even days when she doesnt feel Gerrys presence in the room with her.
Holly believes she can finally tell the world about the notes she received throughout the first year after her husbands death. But reliving her experience in this interview begins to drag Holly back toward the grief she thought shed left behind. She can only be glad the podcast is over and that she can get back to her normal life. However, Hollys story is downloaded and shared, and soon, a group of people with terminal illnesses called the P.S. I Love You club seeks her out to help them create letters for their own loved ones.
What originally begins as a meeting with them to turn down their advances becomes the first step Holly takes toward Gerrys experience before he died. Now Holly must struggle against her old heartbreak in the face of this new perspective as she slowly accepts the task before her. But can she fight her backward slide and finally move on with her life? Or will the drama of her newest endeavor tear rifts in the other parts of her life, as well?
Cecelia Aherns Postscript is the sequel to P.S. I Love You, the novel in which Holly Kennedy receives letters from her newly-deceased husband and slowly builds a new life with each one. P.S. I Love You has been made into a movie, and while you can choose to read or watch it to gain some background information, it isnt really necessary as long as you have a general understanding of the story. Aherns novel Postscript stands on its own and does a splendid job showing the complex web of emotions the characters feel about leaving and losing their loved ones.
If you are looking for something similar to read, you might try the book Grace After Henry, which follows Grace as she puts her life back together after the loss of her fiancé. All of these books are available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in print, and some of the titles are also available as eBooks.
More to explore
-
Police investigate shooting; seek suspect1An active investigation is underway after a shooting incident injured one person Friday. At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, police were notified that suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets,...
-
Jackson police officially open new stationJackson police officially have new digs. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the city's police station, 202 W. Jackson Blvd., took place Friday morning, and the ceremony included comments from Mayor Dwain Hahs, contractor Phil Penzel and police chief...
-
Cape County mask mandate difficult to enforce, officials say15Is Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19-related face-covering order an order or a suggestion? Enforcement would seem to be key to answering the question. So: Is anyone enforcing the order? According to the county's top health department official, that...
-
-
Coronavirus death reported in Union County, no new Perry County cases in two daysA new COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in Union County, Illinois. Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported the death and three new cases of the disease associted with coronavirus...
-
Arson charge filed in fire at Fruitland apartments1Arson charges were filed Friday against an individual suspected of setting a fire in a Fruitland apartment building Thursday. Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Mark Welker filed a first-degree arson charge, a class B felony, against Samuel...
-
Oktoberfest, Craft Beer Festival canceledTwo big beer festivals won't be happening this fall, organizers announced. Jackson's Oktoberfest and Cape Girardeau's Craft Beer Festival have both been canceled amid concerns about COVID-19. The announcement from Uptown Jackson Revitalization...
-
Jackson schools invite interested families to choose virtual optionJackson's Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want to exercise a virtual learning option for their children, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. Ignite would take the place of...
-
Penzel to build new Humane Society shelter2Another step toward a new shelter for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson will build the new facility, HSSEMO announced. The new facility will include a 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center and...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/19/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 16 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-19-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 7/6/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report (action) n City clerk's and treasurer's report Action items Power, Light and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7-20-20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
-
Cape commissioners hear brief mask protest during short meeting8Unlike Mondays three-hour session during which about a dozen people lobbied against Cape Girardeau Countys mandatory face mask order, only one person spoke on the subject at Thursdays five-minute meeting of the County Commission. An emergency...
-
Jackson schools inviting interested families to consider virtual learningThis story has been updated. Jacksons Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want to exercise a virtual learning option for their children, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year. Ignite...
-
-
Video footage shows recent instances of street boxing, fighting in Cape Girardeau4As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes street boxing. Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the...
-
Race, policing discussed at Cape forum Thursday12A high-minded exchange Thursday in Cape Girardeau about race and law enforcement had moments of clear disagreement. A panel discussion at Gateway Church in the former Federal Building was moderated by Gateways pastor, Ben Porter. On the stage...
-
Jefferson Elementary's Melissa Thomas named regional Teacher of the YearFor Melissa Thomas, educating students is all about building relationships. Thomas, who teaches second grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, was recently named the regional Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of...
-
Art for Animals bidding opens online FridayThe 10th annual Art for Animals auction begins at 5 p.m. today, and final bidding closes at 7 p.m. July 31, according to a recent announcement. This year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the event will be held entirely online. The auction will...
-
Cape County reports two new coronavirus cases Thursday17Cape Girardeau County reported COVID-19 cases in the single digits Thursday. Two cases were reported in the county, for a total of 436. There are 219 recoveries and three deaths. Four Cape Girardeau County residents are hospitalized. There are...
-
-
Road work 7/17/20: Periodic road closures set for West Cape RockAmeren Missouri will have periodic road closures next week on West Cape Rock Drive, between Lexington Avenue and Brookshire Road, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. The closures are for the construction of a...
-
Local News 7/16/202020 SEMO District Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns23The 2020 SEMO District Fair has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the fairs board of directors announced late Wednesday night in a news release. The fair was scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 through 19 at Arena Park in Cape...
-
-
Most read 7/16/20Marble Hill man charged for sex crimes committed in Cape GirardeauA 45-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday on sex crime charges. Everette E. Looney, 45, now faces one unclassified felony count of first-degree statutory rape and two unclassified felony...
-
Most read 7/16/20Ex-Cape mayor, former motorcyclist Knudtson reacts easing of helmet law9Count former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson among those with mixed emotions to Gov. Mike Parsons decision this week to sign into law legislation easing restrictions on the wearing of helmets by some motorcyclists. Parson on Tuesday signed...
-
Photo Gallery 7/16/20Majority masked during Cape Farmers Market at West Park MallFollowing the emergency face mask order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center which went into effect on Monday, almost all Cape Farmers Market customers and vendors abided by the local health guidelines and wore masks while...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape County face mask order to slow spread of coronavirus sparks debate84Can face masks help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County or will they lead to business closures and a loss of personal freedom for county residents? According to some, masks wont do anything to improve public health and are a form...
-
Most read 7/14/20Cape city officials in quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure9Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer and deputy city manager Molly Mehner are in self-quarantine this week after possible coronavirus exposure. The city announced Friday that a municipal employee, present at the July 6 City Council meeting, had...
-
Most read 7/13/20Plans for former Sears building moving ahead6The future of the vacant Sears Grand building on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau has been a looming question mark since financially-troubled Sears closed the 150,000-square-foot store last fall. That question will apparently be answered in a few...
-
Most read 7/13/20Cape County seeing a coronavirus 'spike'5Cape Girardeau County is seeing increased community transmission of COVID-19, Jane Wernsman, director of the countys public health center, said Friday. Were seeing a spike, yes, Wernsman said. Nearly three of every four active cases in the...
-