Essential Worker
I wanted to contribute someway, somehow to essential workers, so I decided to write a poem for them. I hope they fight encouragement, positive affirmation and hope in it as they continue to fight this pandemic, to help flatten the curve, to help save lives. I want to truly thank each and every single essential worker.
Poem title: Essential Worker
Essential worker, thank you for helping to save lives
Youre risking you and your familys lives just to ensure no one else dies
Yes, we hear your silent cries
Thats why were sending you all of our positive vibes
Although this pandemic has brought about so many whys
We have to understand the blessings in disguise
They come from the Highest of the Highs
For answers, just continue to look to the skies
In life, there are wins and losses and lows and highs
But a Word from the Wise
From all of this, with God and faith, we will, indeed, rise
Essential worker, thank you for your invested time
For others lives, youre there at the drop of a dime
You were there as soon as you heard the chime
No matter if youre near or far from your family and home
Remember, youre not in this alone
Together, well continue to fight and channel this unknown
Its crazy how in just a matter of weeks, life can be turned
But trust and believe, theres an invaluable lesson to be learned
Essential worker, a more appropriate term for you is hero
Youre working relentlessly until the deaths are at zero
Because weve already lost too many
And thats just one too many
Youve come to the rescue
Your presence is our cue
You show up every day with the S on your chest
Giving your all, nothing but your best
From them, expect nothing less
Your courageous acts and sacrifice do not go unnoticed, thats something we all must confess
Thats why youre the heroes, if I had to guess
Because its takes a special and strong person to help us get through this mess
They continually to bravely wear that superhero vest
Thats what heroes do, always up for the challenge, always up for the test
Because of your efforts, the world will soon be back to normal, back to peace, back to rest
Essential worker, thank you for your continued commitment
It and you truly are heaven-sent
Heroes, here, youre just meant
In life, tough times have came and went
And now is just one of those times just to give you a hint
To be in a heros shoes, those are big shoes to fill
Thank you for fulfilling Gods will
Youre flattening the curve to help ensure no one else becomes ill
You and God are doing your works to continue to heal
For you heroes, well continue to kneel
Please know, you and your work are highly essential
Thank you for answering the call both commercial and residential
We dont know where wed be without your credential
Essential worker, youre there at every beck and call
Youre there for all
United, and standing tall
With heroes like you, were confident no one else shall fall
Thank you for putting in all those long and countless hours
By God working in you, relies all the powers
Hell continue to bless you with it from those Heavenly towers
God rest the souls we have lost
Essential workers are working hard to avoid anymore at all cost
Those souls have reached their permanent resting place
This home is temporary, so they just beat us in that race
With us, those loved ones will always touch base
Until one day, again, well see your face
Essential worker, well continue to keep our social distance
But how close we keep our gratitude, support and love for you is just one instance
That will remain consistence
From all of this, well gain remarkable resilience
Essential worker, we can only imagine what you face on a day-to-day basis
From seeing all of those innocent faces
To reviewing the negative and positive cases
And how things are constantly evolving at rapid paces
You have to adapt and have tough skin
In order for another day just to begin
Again
We know youll continue to keep fighting
The news will keep enlightening
Help is what essential workers will continue to send
Its something they are determined to mend
This will soon come to an end
Because in Christ, we can always depend
Essential worker, thank you for your time invested
Difficult and challenging times can cause your faith to be tested
But trust and faith in the Lord will allow for you to be well-rested
That will bring you peace
Which will allow for you to increase
In the Lord, and in your faith, never decrease
Heroes, yes, we hear your silent cries
Thats why well forever send you our love, support and positive vibes
Essential worker, thank you for being on this quest to continue to save lives.
