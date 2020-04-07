COVID019 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger County
Markus Spiske
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the diease to 19.
Four county residents have recovered from the virus.
Eleven of the victims, 56%, are male, following the trend of more males than females contracting the virus. More than a fourth of the victims, five, are in the 70-to-79 age range, and another three are 60 to 69.
Only five of the residents are hospitalized.
Saint Francis Medical Center reported seven positive cases, 264 negative test results and a total of 579 tests administered.
Southeast Hospital reported three positive cases, 126 negative test results and 170 tests administered.
Cross Trails Medical Center has not reported a positive case, but has performed 29 tests, and 27 of those have returned negative.
The remaining cases were reported by other health care providers in the county.
Positive cases in nearby Missouri counties include:
* Bollinger, 2
* Perry, 28
* Scott, 10
* Stoddard, 7.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, 2,722 positive cases had been reported in Missouri, with 39 deaths and 31,654 tests administered.
Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois have reported a positive case.
