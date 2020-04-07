*Menu
Commission closes playgrounds at Cape County parks

Southeast Missourian
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Levi's Adventure Trail is almost ready as seen August 18, 2017, at Cape Girardeau County Park South.
Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously Monday to close playgrounds in the county parks "until further notice" to discourage children and parents from gathering at them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action was taken at the recommendation of county parks superintendent Brian Sander and coincides with the start of a statewide "stay at home" order issued Friday by Gov. Mike Parson, which went into effect Monday.

The closures, effective immediately, affect Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau County Park North and Levi's Adventure Trail in Cape Girardeau County Park South.

Playgrounds and other park facilities in Cape Girardeau and Jackson were closed by city officials in both communities last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

For more county COVID-19 information, visit www.keepcapestrong.com.