April 6, 2020

St Louis, Missouri

$17 Million Dollar Judgment Stands as US Supreme Court Denies Review

Despite the postponement of many oral arguments before the High Court, the United States Supreme Court continues to review requests for review of Circuit Court rulings from across the nation. One such request came from the Defendants in the case of Malden, Missouri based 4SEMO.Com Inc. against Southern Illinois Storm Shelters. This week the Supreme Court issued its ruling denying the request of the Defendants that the judgment rendered in favor of 4SEMO.COM, Inc., which sells and installs storm shelters be reviewed. The Judgment for trademark infringement was secured by St Louis attorney Charles Kramer of Riezman Berger, PC in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, and the Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit upheld the trial Courts $17 Million Dollar judgment in October of last year, and sent the case back to the trial court for the addition of an award of costs and attorneys fees to 4SEMO. The decision of the Supreme Court to deny further appeal now ends the case, with 4SEMO.Com entitled to pursue collection of the award.