Prayer 4-7-20
Jesus, thank you for coming so that we may have life and have it more abundantly. Amen.
More to explore
Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting1A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a reptile rescue organization in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night. The aldermen, participating from multiple...
Local health care workers focus on equipment, innovation in fight against COVID-19To help maintain supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, many hospitals have begun seeking innovative approaches to engineering their own solutions to the challenges posed by the spreading coronavirus. In an effort to help find solutions,...
COVID-19 cases increase in Cape Girardeau County, Perry County, Scott County, Bollinger CountyCape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of county residents testing positive for the disease to 19. Four county residents have recovered from the virus. Eleven of the...
Think SEMO group raising funds to feed health care workersRealtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The groups Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on...
Commission closes playgrounds at Cape County parksThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously Monday to close playgrounds in the county parks until further notice to discourage children and parents from gathering at them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The action was taken at the...
Scott County candidates make last-day filings for August primary elections in five officesFour additional Republican candidates filed for election March 31, the final day to file in Scott County, forming primary races for five positions sheriff, coroner, assessor, 1st District commissioner and 2nd District commissioner. Rick Walter...
Technical difficulties hinder YouTube broadcast of Cape Council meetingCape Girardeau City Council held its first April meeting virtually via Zoom video call Monday night, and taking public comments by having citizens join the call. Due to technical difficulties, a YouTube broadcast of the meeting failed and a...
Safe House for Women receives $10,000 grantSafe House for Women in Cape Girardeau is one of nine organizations statewide to receive a COVID-19 response grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks, according to a recent news release. Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said the...
Practicing medicine in the age of coronavirusOne Cape Girardeau physician has coined a term to describe the pandemic turning the world upside down. Its coronageddon, said Lori Moyers, D.O., with Riverside Family Medicine. We normally see 30 patients face-to-face every day, said Dr....
Jackson respiratory therapist travels to New York to help in COVID-19 pandemicFaith. Its what prompted respiratory therapist Amber Morgan to board a flight to New York City as a medical volunteer in the COVID-19 pandemic. As New York city reported almost 65,000 cases and close to 2,500 deaths as of Sunday, the Federal...
COVID-19 cases remain steady in Cape Girardeau County1No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday. Total cases involving county residents remained at 16, though health care providers updated testing numbers. Saint Francis Medical Center reported seven positive cases, 201...
Weekend reports of shots fired in south Cape Girardeau, no victims found1Several different 911 callers reported six to eight gunshots fired at 9:23 p.m. Saturday near the area of Good Hope and South Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. Officers responded to the location...
Most read 4/4/20An update on masks, rapid tests and ventilators in Cape11To help residents understand the facts around COVID-19 in our area, I'm providing answers to common questions posed to the newspaper. Sources of information today include both local hospitals, as well as the Cape Girardeau County Department of...
Center Junction traffic reroutes to begin TuesdayTraffic changes are slated to begin this coming week at Center Junction, weather permitting. Howard Hemmann, senior project manager and estimator with Penzel Construction, wrote in an email Thursday that, weather permitting, the traffic switch on...
Triplets born at Saint Francis Medical CenterLexy and Scott Nees are celebrating this week. Their triplets -- daughters Payton and Kennedy and son Lawson -- were born Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Her husband Scott was the only one allowed in the delivery room...
Heart of the game: Photojournalists spotlight memorable moments in sports photographySports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography. There's a difference between action sports photography and the feature images that illustrate the center of...
National Guard further explains alternate sites for health care1The Show Me Center and Student Recreation Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus are among about a dozen locations the Missouri National Guard is considering for use as "alternate care sites" for housing temporary medical...
COVID-19 cases remain at 15 in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County cases at 21; 7 each in Scott and Stoddard countiesNo new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Friday, according to the county's Public Health Center. The number of positive cases remained at 15. Testing numbers continued to increase. Saint Francis Medical Center reported testing...
COVID-19 cases grow by one in Cape Girardeau County3One additional COVID-19 case was reported in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the disease is 16. Saint Francis Medical Center has reported eight positive cases, 179 negative and 549...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/6/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. n The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet in April for regular meetings and study sessions on Monday, April 6 and April 20, at 6:00 p.m. However, the Board will be moving their...
Photo Gallery 4/4/20Photos of the Month, March 2020Photojournalists at the Southeast Missourian stayed busy in March covering everything from basketball to the changes in Southeast Missouri daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Editor's note: Photo captions reflect information reported at the...
Photo Gallery 4/4/20Drive-through only mobile food pantryVolunteers loaded food into vehicles during drive-through only mobile food pantry Saturday, April 4, 2020, at New McKendree United Methodist Church's south campus in Jackson. Event coordinator Sandy Hastings of Jackson said she believes there was...
Scott City issues boil water advisoryScott City Public Works Department supervisor Dustin Whitworth issued a precautionary boil water advisory at 9:45 a.m. Friday. "Due to emergency repairs on the city's public water main, we are asking businesses and residences that receive city water...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 4/6/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Agenda review Regular session Public...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/6/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 2 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Scott County issues order to slow COVID-19 spreadEffective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Scott County residents and visitors are asked to remain at home "to the maximum extent feasible," according to a proposed joint order of the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health...
Jackson playgrounds to temporarily close SaturdayEffective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning....
Most read 4/3/20Missouri Gov. Parson issues 'Stay Home Missouri' order to begin Monday19Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a State Home Missouri order Friday in an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 24. The state's public and charter...
Most read 4/3/20Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients5Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus. The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested...
Photo Gallery 4/3/20Heart of the game: Sports feature photography captures essence of athleticsSports photojournalists must capture action and feats of athleticism, but sports feature images are the heart and soul of sports photography. In a time when sporting events are cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast...
Most read 4/2/20COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County grow by one; Perry County cases total 18COVID-19 patient numbers inched up Wednesday, but just barely. According to the daily report of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the total of confirmed cases involving Cape Girardeau County residents grew by one to 15 Jackson, nine;...
Most read 4/1/20Cape County COVID-19 cases remain at 14; Show Me Center identified as potential alternate care site5COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County remained at the previous days level Tuesday 14. Of those, nine involved Jackson residents, three were Cape Girardeau cases, and two were Cape Girardeau County cases. Four people remained hospitalized. Of...
Most read 4/1/20Dr. William Keith Graham, SEMO faculty member among those battling COVID-195While many COVID-19 patients will battle the disease cloaked in privacy, some will have their situation become more public, by choice or circumstance. Two such cases are playing out in Cape Girardeau. One of the Cape Girardeau patients...
Most read 3/31/2014 COVID-19 cases reported in Cape County13Cape Girardeau County health care providers reported a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, though it was unclear whether all cases involved county residents. Saint Francis Medical Center, reporting five cases, and Southeast...