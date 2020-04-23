Empty nesters. This ones for you!

You are finally at the time in your life that youve long heard about, read about and maybe even dreamt about Youre an empty nester! Now is the time when you can be a little selfish to make the updates youve always wanted and redesign your home fit your new lifestyle.

How do you plan to live this chapter of your life? What do you want? What do you need? (Do you really need a home office or that space in the basement where the kids gathered with their friends?) Those are a few of the questions I like to present to my new empty nesters. This is a fun process to dive into because the only limits are ones that you put on yourself!

If youve lived in your family home for 20  25 years, its probably a bit dated. Keep in mind that your renovations dont have to look dated if theyre handled in the right way. Try to avoid the appeal of the current design trends, keep the look conservative and non-objectionable. Good quality, traditional wood-grain flooring may never get a great deal of attention from your guests, but it wont be the reason you arent able to sell your home down the road.

Its important to consider where you spend the majority of your time in your home. Most empty nester renovations involve updates to the master bedroom/bathroom along with kitchen remodels. Focusing efforts in those areas makes a great deal of sense because; that exactly where we all spend most of our time! Preparing family dinners on a nightly basis may not be a priority, but you may want to redesign your kitchen to allow for an open style when cooking and entertaining guests.

Give your home the freshness it needs and deserves! Paint, hardware, and lighting are easy ways to make a quick impact in your home without investing a great deal of time and energy.

If you want a white couch, then get a white couch! Its all up to you!