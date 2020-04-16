Simple steps to boost your immune system

We are living in uncertain times. Thus, its important to boost your immune system now to reduce the risk of viral or bacterial issues. These steps are always important, even after life gets back to normal:

1. Breathe. Oxygen is the most important element to the human body and is needed by every single cell. In stressful times, we tend to breathe shallowly, which reduces the amount of oxygen available to our cells.

2. Reduce stress. Reduce stress by defining reality, confronting the thoughts in your mind, eating right and staying active.

3. Water. Its importance is only second to oxygen. Water helps regulate body temperature, absorb nutrients, eliminate toxins and lubricate joints.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

4. Be active. The problem with inactivity is it weakens the body and makes it more susceptible to infection and disease. Stretch, walk, run, bike, hike, clean or dance.

5. Vitamins. Studies have proven we are malnourished because of the amount of highly-processed food we eat. The more processed a food is, the less nutrition it has. I recommend taking a whole food multivitamin, vitamin C and vitamin E (fish oil) daily. We give specific supplements based on deficiencies seen in the blood results. Don't get them from a box store. Locally, you can go to the Natural Health Food Store, my office or search Whole Food Multivitamins.

6. Fruits and vegetables. Eating is about providing your body with vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are easier for your body to digest and have more nutrients in them. Fresh organic is best.

7. Avoid toxins such as smoking, drinking alcohol and eating processed foods. The less toxic load your body has, the more time and energy it has to fight off intruders.

8. Proper sleep. Sleep is when you heal. The World Health Organization recommends seven to nine hours per night.

9. Go outside. Being outside helps heal the body. Combine activity with this by walking or biking outside.

10. Chiropractic adjustments. Studies show adjustments stimulate the nervous system and boost the immune system. We treat people from two days old to 100 years old!