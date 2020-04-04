Jackson playgrounds to temporarily close Saturday

Kassie Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 4, parts of City of Jackson parks and playground areas at Jackson public schools will close to the public to protect against the spread of coronavirus, according to a Jackson City Park Facebook post Friday morning.

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park, and other gathering areas will be closed. Signage and temporary fencing will be posted by city and school district crews on Friday night to discourage use.

Recreation trails and green space will remain open and are safe to use as long as guests avoid groups over 10 and stay 6 or more feet away from non-household members.

"The health and safety of our parks patrons are our top priority," Parks & Recreation director Shane Anderson said in the post. "Please stay healthy and abide by CDC guidelines at home, in the public parks, and when you have to go out for food and medicine."

Jackson public schools' playgrounds will also be closed to the public.

Individuals or groups that have reserved park pavilions during this period will be notified and given the option to reschedule or cancel and receive a refund of any money already paid.

"The collective responsibility of the City of Jackson and Jackson School District is to help keep our residents safe," the post stated. "Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation."