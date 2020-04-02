Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt

Want to have some Easter fun, while Social Distancing? Here is a fun event for this Saturday, April 4th. Parents can print egg templates or children can create their own egg. Children color or decorate the eggs however they wish. Then, families hang the eggs in their front windows for everyone to see. When families are out for a drive or a walk, they can count how many eggs they can find hanging in the windows. Currently, over 1,500 people have been invited to this event! This is a great to promote creating, counting, and family fun!