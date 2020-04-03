Cape Girardeau County releases demographic details of COVID-19 patients

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but officials released more information about county residents infected with the coronavirus.

The total number of Cape Girardeau County residents who have tested positive for the virus remained 15, though results have not returned for many patients who have been tested.

Of the 15 county patients:

* 60%, nine, are male;

* Positive cases in age groups and percent of the total are -- 0-19 years, none; 20-29, two, 13.3%; 40-49, one, 6.7%; 50-59, two, 13.3%; 60-69, three, 20%; 70-79, five, 33.3%; and 80-89, two, 13.3%;

* 66.7%, 10, are not hospitalized;

* 46.67%, seven, contracted the disease through a travel-related cause; 26.67%, four, had close contact with an infected person; and 26.67%, four, contracted the virus through an unknown means.

Three patients in the county have recovered from the disease.

Saint Francis Medical Center has conducted 460 tests thus far, with seven patients testing positive. One hundred fifty-nine have tested negative.

Southeast Hospital has conducted 128 tests, with two positive results. Fifty-one tested negative.

Cross Trails Medical Center has tested 28, with no positive results and 12 testing negative.

Other providers have found six positive cases with an unknown number of negative results and total tests given.

Positive cases in nearby Missouri counties total:

* Bollinger, one;

* Perry, 19;

* Scott, six;

* Stoddard, six.

In Missouri, a total of 1,834 cases and 19 deaths have been reported. Across the state, 21,191 people have been tested.

Neither Union County nor Alexander County in Illinois have reported a positive case.