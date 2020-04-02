Fighting Covid-19 takes individual responsibility

Opinion

Earlier in March, both President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency based on concerns with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. These are unprecedented times in our country. We as citizens need to do everything we can to comply with the guidelines established.

Your city has changed the way we do business to comply with the emergency status. All of our buildings are closed to the public. Our parks and the walking trail are open, but in the near future you may see certain areas of some parks closed so that citizens and our youth maintain social distancing.

Our city services such as trash and recycling pickup, street repair and water service continue. Police and fire departments have adapted to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and changed procedures accordingly.

The biggest thing I want to emphasize is what we are doing locally to combat this disease.

The Cape Girardeau County Health Department, in cooperation with the county commission and mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, have declared a public health emergency in Cape Girardeau County. This was done by proclamation, but it is also a directive to comply with the Center for Disease Control recommendations:

1. Limit your public exposure. Go to work, conduct essential business and go home.

2. Limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

3. Implement personal protective measures such as staying home and washing hands frequently.

4. Avoid nonessential travel.

5. Actively engage in social distancing by staying at least six feet from others.

The bottom line: Whether it is a proclamation or an order the issue is exactly the same -- take personal responsibility for your actions!

You can support local businesses in a manner which will coincide with safe practices.

Each person who reads this should pass it on to others -- "spread the word, not the virus."

A special word of thanks to our county emergency services department, both hospitals, our county health department and all of the government entities who are together every morning for a briefing on the situations in our county. Thank you for your dedication to our citizens!

One last thought I'll leave with you. As your mayor, I have been personally criticized and threatened for not doing what some think needs to be done locally to control this pandemic. It is not within my power as mayor to do so, but it is yours. It is an individual or family decision to comply with the guidelines established. Please do so, and pray that we as a society will do everything possible to stop this vicious disease.

Bob Fox is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.