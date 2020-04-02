*Menu
Bankruptcies 4/2/2020

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through March for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10167 Summer Oliver Cox

20-10174 Jessica Renee Smiley

20-10177 Virginia L. Keer

20-10178 Jason Joseph Evans and Carrie Elizabeth Evans

20-10179 Michael L Mahurin, Sr. and Marcia L. Mahurin

20-10181 Danielle Rae Taylor

20-10185 Penelope Susanne Marks

20-10190 Christopher Neal Gary

20-10192 Laura Lea Pendergrass

20-10193 Ronica Annette Washington

20-10195 Barbara Jean Bruce

20-10196 Meghan Elizabeth Field

20-10198 Kendall Wayne Miller and Heather Colleen

20-10201 Dorothy Jean Sullivan

20-10203 Brent Michael Collier

20-10204 Mike Earl McCow

20-10212 Tammy Lynn Garner

20-10214 Jamison Roy Arends and Melinda Dawn Arends

20-10219 Sherry Lynn Dellinger

20-10221 Ashley Renee Youngermann

20-10222 Christopher Shannon Calder and Jayne Renee Calder

20-10223 Scott Patrick Martin and Staci Lea Martin

20-10224 Raymond Lee Welch and Larkin Louise Welch

20-10229 Rebecca Renee Green

20-10232 Lori Kay Young

20-10234 Dustin Lynn Forrester

20-10237 Jackie Larry Hamlett, Jr. and Della Marie Hamlett

20-10239 Debra Jean Bower

20-10240 Dustin Alton Bone

20-10241 Michael Thomas Stanley and Robin Patricia Stanley

20-10242 Thomas Lee Harper and Mary Ann Harper

20-10246 Earnest Lowell Wells and Nadine Wells

20-10247 Holly Nicole Fox

20-10252 Jamal Ali Webb and Meyoshi Misty Webb

20-10254 Norma Lynn Habeck

20-10255 Mary J. Shaw

20-10264 Matthew Kelly Lawler and Sheri Danielle Lawler

20-10265 Diana M Stueve and Danny E. Stueve