14 COVID-19 cases reported in Cape County

Ben Matthews, Southeast Missourian Order this photo

Cape Girardeau County health care providers reported a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, though it was unclear whether all cases involved county residents.

Saint Francis Medical Center, reporting five cases, and Southeast Hospital, reporting one case, noted their numbers only involve Cape Girardeau County residents.

Eight more positive cases have been confirmed in the county by other health care providers, but those cases may involve residents of other counties.

Of the 14 cases, six were found to be travel-related, four were tracked to contact with a confirmed case, and four had unkown origins.

This story available to you free thanks to the support of Working together to provide vital health

information to our community

The update said four people were hospitalized in the county with the disease related to coronavirus.

Other counties in the region and their reported cases, as of Monday afternoon: Bollinger, one; Perry, 12; Scott, five.