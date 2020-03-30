Number of Southeast Missouri coronavirus cases increases

As numbers and information regarding confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continue to change in most Missouri counties, many health departments have begun publishing daily updates to websites and social media accounts.

The State of Missouri currently has 903 positive cases and 10 deaths as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the most-recent numbers published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Approximately 12,107 patients have been tested across all state labs, according to data updated by Missouri DHSS on Sunday.

The next update from the state health department is expected at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, and links to social media accounts for each local county's public health facility have been included below.

Cape Girardeau County

Three new cases were announced as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the most recent update from the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, which states a new total of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.

One patient was announced as being the county's first recovered COVID-19 case, according to Thursday's numbers.

For future updates, visit the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at www.facebook.com/CapeCoHealth.

Perry County

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Perry County grew to 12 over the weekend after five new cases were announced by the Perry County Health Department Sunday afternoon.

Updated numbers will be published on the Perry County Health Department page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pg/pchdmo as the week continues.

Bollinger County

On Sunday morning, the Bollinger County Health Center notified the public of the second confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County.

According to a news release from Bollinger County Health Center administrator Juanita Welker, the individual is a female in her 70s, who is now in isolation.

"Public health officials are investigating the situation and tracing any close contacts to the case," according to the release. "The case will continue to be monitored by the Bollinger County Health Center."

In the release, the Bollinger County Health Center stated it would be changing how it reports on individual cases.

"Due to increased testing capabilities, reporting on individual cases will become difficult. Therefore, going forward, Bollinger County Health Center will release a summary of cases in Bollinger County at 4:00 p.m. each day."

According to Welker, the daily COVID-19 case summary updates will be published to the Bollinger County Health Center Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bollingercountyhealth and to the Bollinger County Health Center website at www.bollingercountyhealth.org.

Health officials announced the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County on Wednesday, and identified the individual as a 60-year-old man in home isolation.

Scott County

The current total number of confirmed Scott County cases is three, according to information posted to Facebook by the Scott County Health Department on Friday afternoon.

Visit www.facebook.com/Scott-County-Health-Department-100683308231680 to keep up with updates from the Scott County Health Department on Facebook.