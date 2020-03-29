SUNDAY REPORT: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape County; second case in Bollinger County

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cape Girardeau County and a second identified in Bollinger County, according to new releases from county health centers on Sunday.

The three new cases in Cape Girardeau County brings the total to nine.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's daily report now only identifies positive cases of those living in the county. Previously it identified all positive cases treated by Cape Girardeau County health care providers, though not all patients resided within the county.

The second positive case of COVID-19 in Bollinger County is a female in her 70s, according to the Bollinger County Health Center. The patient is in isolation, according to the news release.

The number of cases in Missouri was up to 903 on Sunday with a total of 12 deaths. Approximately 12,385 people have been tested in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.